Corinthians receives consultation from Mexican club by Araos and admits conversation in progress | corinthians

The information, initially released by journalist Jorge Nicola, was confirmed by ge. The club does not confirm, but the values ​​are around 1 million dollars (R$ 5.6 million in the day’s share).

Timão says he has conversations with the Mexicans. The transfer window in Liga MX opens on January 5th. Thus, the negotiations can still take a long time.

At 24 years old, the Chilean is completely out of space in the cast. The midfielder played just four minutes of game for Corinthians in the last three months. Since August 8, Corinthians played 15 games, with a single participation by the Chilean.

More Corinthians news:

+ Timão will have box office money; see how it will be used

+ Summoned, Cantillo will lose games at Timon

1 of 2 Ángelo Araos has a contract with Corinthians until July 2023 — Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag.Corinthians Ángelo Araos has a contract with Corinthians until July 2023 — Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag.Corinthians

The entry came in a 1-1 draw against Atlético-GO, on September 12, when he replaced Giuliano in the final moments of the match. He only gave one pass in this game.

The last game in which Araos managed to act for the longest time was a 3-1 defeat by Flamengo, on August 1st, when he left the bench and played for 37 minutes.

Araos had the chance to leave Corinthians on loan to Colo Colo about two months ago, but the 24-year-old was not interested in the chance to return to Chilean football.

Hired by Corinthians three years ago, Araos never managed to establish himself in the starting lineup, but he had been gaining chances in recent times. He started both games under interim coach Fernando Lázaro, against Sport Huancayo and River Plate-PAR.

Then, with Sylvinho, he started four games and entered the course of another nine.

Araos has 61 games and one goal for Timão. He was in the São Paulo champion group in 2019 and, in the same year, was loaned to Ponte Preta.

To buy 100% of the player’s rights from the Universidad de Chile, Corinthians paid R$23.9 million. The midfielder has a contract until July 2023.