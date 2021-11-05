Corinthians registers a profit of R$1.4 million in the duel with Chape

In addition to the goal by Roger Guedes in the last minute of the match and the victory against Chapecoense, Corinthians had a net income of R$ 1,423,479.66 last Monday night. The financial report of the match was released only today (5) on the website of the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) and the money is in Alvinegro’s coffers.

The gross income was R$ 2,267,484.60, but the club had a series of expenses during the match. With only the advisors spread around Neo Química Arena, the cost was R$ 143,925.00 and another R$ 83,960.38 with food for the stadium’s service providers and the police team. To issue tickets for 39,734 Corinthians fans who attended the match, the club had a discount of R$ 62,000.00.

As is usual in all Brasileirão games in the State of São Paulo, the FPF (São Paulo Football Federation) was entitled to 5% of the amount collected, which gives an amount of R$ 113,374.23. The same amount was paid to the INSS (National Social Security Institute).

Corinthians is in a renegotiation process with Caixa Econômica Federal to sign a new debt payment contract for the construction of Neo Química Arena. The club guarantees that it has the terms of the agreement spelled out with the bank that allow it to use the box office money. Therefore, the amounts collected in the game against Chapecoense are already under Alvinegro’s possession.

The renegotiation with Caixa has not yet been signed. According to sources connected to the Corinthians board, the federal bank is willing to accept 17 annual installments of approximately R$ 38 million to pay off the debt.