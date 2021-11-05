Corinthians vs Fortaleza: know where to watch LIVE and ON LINE this match in the Brazilian Championship

Corinthians host Fortaleza, this Saturday (6), at 5 pm, at the Neo Química Arena, in a duel valid for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship

O Corinthians receives Fortaleza, this Saturday (6), at 5 pm, at the Neo Química Arena, in a duel valid for the 30th round of the Brazilian championship. The match will be broadcast exclusively on Premiere channel.

Fans in the United States can follow the match through the FANATIZER.

Timão comes packed with a victory in the last round over Chapecoense. In the last move of the match, Roger Guedes took advantage of Jô’s deflection of head and kicked the ball into the back of the net. With three points in the account, Sylvinho’s team is in sixth place in the Brasileirão with 44 points.

Fortaleza, on the other hand, comes from a defeat to América-MG, away from home by 2 x 1. The team, which was doing well in the running points competition and was in the top three, lost positions, and now occupies the fifth place, with 48 points.

Corinthians x Fortaleza: how and where to watch LIVE on TV:

In a match valid for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship, Corinthians will host Fortaleza, this Saturday (6), at 5 pm, at the Neo Química Arena. The duel will be broadcast exclusively on the Premiere channel.

Fans in the United States can follow the match through the FANATIZER.

Location of Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo.