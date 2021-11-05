Coritiba’s chances of accessing it go to 99%, Botafogo has 97%, and Vasco plummets to 1%; Cruise triples risk | brazilian series b

Countdown to the end of Serie B 2021. This Thursday, the 33rd round was completed, reducing applicants for access – very competitive – and seeing the fight against sticking still very fierce

The website infobola, owned by mathematician Tristão Garcia, no longer considers Naútico in the fight for a place in Serie A, after a defeat by Brusque. Coritiba and Botafogo are increasingly closer to the elite and accumulate, respectively, 99% and 98% chances of access. Avaí (80%) and Goiás (44%) complete the G-4.

The CRB has considerably increased its possibilities to 39%. Guarani and CSA (both with 20%) also saw their chances grow. Vasco, who lost the second in a row, has only a 1% chance of going up.

Regarding relegation, there are three vacancies open, as Brasil de Pelotas can no longer save itself. With new stumbling blocks, Confiança (94%) and Vitória (95%) also became more complicated in their search for maintenance in the B Series.

Who completes the Z-4 ​​is Londrina, who won the second in a row and reduced the chances of falling from 74% to 29%, the same number as Brusque, in 16th place. The probability of Cruzeiro’s downgrade rose from 4% to 13%.

  • 1st – Coritiba: 99% – 61 points
  • 2nd – Botafogo: 98% – 59 points
  • 3rd – Avaí: 83% – 56 points
  • 4th – Goiás: 44% – 54 points
  • 5th – CRB: 39% – 54 points
  • 6th – Guarani: 20% – 52 points
  • 7th – CSA: 20% – 51 points
  • 8th – Vasco: 1% – 47 points

Fall risk for Series C

  • 20th – Brazil of Pelotas: 100% – 23 points
  • 19th – Confidence: 94% – 31 points
  • 18th – Victory: 95% – 33 points
  • 17th – Londrina: 29% – 38 points
  • 16th – Brusque: 29% – 38 points
  • 15th – Ponte Preta: 18% – 39 points
  • 14th – Cruise: 13% – 40 points
  • 13th – Sampaio Corrêa: 11% – 40 points
  • 12th – Worker: 5% – 41 points
  • 11th – Rowing: 6% – 41 points
  • 10th – Vila Nova – 1% – 43 points