Coritiba’s chances of accessing it go to 99%, Botafogo has 97%, and Vasco plummets to 1%; Cruise triples risk | brazilian series b

Countdown to the end of Serie B 2021. This Thursday, the 33rd round was completed, reducing applicants for access – very competitive – and seeing the fight against sticking still very fierce
The website infobola, owned by mathematician Tristão Garcia, no longer considers Naútico in the fight for a place in Serie A, after a defeat by Brusque. Coritiba and Botafogo are increasingly closer to the elite and accumulate, respectively, 99% and 98% chances of access. Avaí (80%) and Goiás (44%) complete the G-4.
The CRB has considerably increased its possibilities to 39%. Guarani and CSA (both with 20%) also saw their chances grow. Vasco, who lost the second in a row, has only a 1% chance of going up.
Chances of access and risk of relegation in Serie B after the 33rd round — Photo: ge
Regarding relegation, there are three vacancies open, as Brasil de Pelotas can no longer save itself. With new stumbling blocks, Confiança (94%) and Vitória (95%) also became more complicated in their search for maintenance in the B Series.
Who completes the Z-4 is Londrina, who won the second in a row and reduced the chances of falling from 74% to 29%, the same number as Brusque, in 16th place. The probability of Cruzeiro’s downgrade rose from 4% to 13%.
- 1st – Coritiba: 99% – 61 points
- 2nd – Botafogo: 98% – 59 points
- 3rd – Avaí: 83% – 56 points
- 4th – Goiás: 44% – 54 points
- 5th – CRB: 39% – 54 points
- 6th – Guarani: 20% – 52 points
- 7th – CSA: 20% – 51 points
- 8th – Vasco: 1% – 47 points
Fall risk for Series C
- 20th – Brazil of Pelotas: 100% – 23 points
- 19th – Confidence: 94% – 31 points
- 18th – Victory: 95% – 33 points
- 17th – Londrina: 29% – 38 points
- 16th – Brusque: 29% – 38 points
- 15th – Ponte Preta: 18% – 39 points
- 14th – Cruise: 13% – 40 points
- 13th – Sampaio Corrêa: 11% – 40 points
- 12th – Worker: 5% – 41 points
- 11th – Rowing: 6% – 41 points
- 10th – Vila Nova – 1% – 43 points