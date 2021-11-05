Couple have sex at church altar and faithful revolt | Viral | Online Diary

A couple can be in serious trouble after filming themselves having sex inside a church in Belgium. The blessed were seen, apparently, during “puppy-style” sexual intercourse at an altar. The case is now being investigated by the local police.

The video, which spread on several social networks, caused outrage. The images were recorded at the Sint-Michielskerk Church (St. Michael) in the town of Bree. The footage shows a naked red-haired woman bent over while the man films her from behind. He appears to be filming with one hand, while the other can be seen occasionally feeling his partner’s waist.

Church in Belgium where a couple filmed their sexual adventures | Google Maps

The couple’s identity is still unknown and it is not known whether the footage was purposely posted or leaked. It is also unclear when the meeting took place. However, churchgoers believe it may have happened on October 27th.

Firefighters are called to remove “body” and are surprised

Local reports suggest that the video started to be distributed by WhatsApp. The church, which intended to address the issue “discreetly”, is a building that is constantly open to the public.

According to news website Het Nieuwsblad, police are investigating the incident as public pornography and dissemination of the images. Bree’s Mayor, Liesbeth Van der Auwera, said: “The police have announced that a double report has been officially drawn up.”

Sint-Michielskerk Church Spokesperson Ernest Essers said he received the video via WhatsApp on October 29th. He claims that the filmed incident “exceeded all boundaries of decency, respect and fairness”.