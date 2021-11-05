Court condemns Record TV to pay R$20,000 in compensation for using a jocular tone in case of femicide

The Court of Justice of São Paulo sentenced the Record TV station to pay R$20,000 in compensation for moral damages for using a jocular tone to report that a woman was murdered by her ex-husband in June 2015. The amount should be directed to her daughter of the victim. The information is from columnist Rogério Gentile from UOL.

The broadcaster was convicted in the first and second instances. You can still appeal the decision.

In 2015, the Cidade Alerta program reported the case of a woman who was beheaded by her husband, who did not accept the end of the relationship. To recreate the crime, the program showed scenes of an actress, as if she were the victim, dancing with other men in front of her partner.

“The report implied that the victim was an enjoyable woman, who got involved with men while living with her ex-partner,” the victim’s family told the court. The message that remained, according to the process, was that she ‘deserved to be killed’, since she was a woman who was ‘no good’”, reported the victim’s relatives.

In its defense, Record TV said it had no intention of offending the victim’s honor. And the report was made based on the police report.

“As for the terms ‘sapecas and sururus’, used by the show’s host, it was not intended to make fun of it, but rather to refer to the sexual act, given that the program schedule has an indicative rating,” he said the broadcaster.

The rapporteur of the case, Judge José Aparício Coelho Prado Neto, considered that there was no social interest in knowing about the victim’s private life, also highlighted that the report caused inconvenience to the wife’s daughter.

