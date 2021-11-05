Covid-19: Brazil registers 436 deaths and more than 13 thousand cases in 24 hours

Brazil registered 436 deaths and 13,352 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. This Thursday (4), the moving averages of deaths and infections were 229 and 9,672, respectively.

Data are from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass). With the update, the country has a total of 608,671 deaths and 21,849,137 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

Cases increase in Europe, and Fiocruz warns Brazil

After the World Health Organization (WHO) declared that Europe “faces a real threat of the resurgence of Covid-19”, the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), which monitors the situation of the pandemic in Brazil, highlighted that we are experiencing a phase in the country “ of greater relief, but not of less concern”. Read more.

Antiviral molnupirvir against Covid-19

The UK government on Thursday approved a pill against Covid-19. The drug molnupiravir, produced by pharmaceutical companies MSD (Merck Sharp & Dohme) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, had the first worldwide authorization to be used against Covid-19. Read more.

Molnupiravir could mean the first treatment against Covid-19 pills. Using the pill cuts the chance of someone with Covid-19 being hospitalized or dying from the disease in half, according to a more recent study of the drug. Read more.

Germany records case record

Germany reported 33,949 new Covid-19 infections on Thursday, the biggest daily increase since the pandemic began, ahead of a two-day meeting of state health secretaries. Read more.

China tries to contain widespread outbreak

China is struggling to contain a new outbreak of Covid-19, considered more widespread, since the first wave of infections that began in Wuhan in 2019. Read more.