Tedros Adhanom, Director General of WHO Photo: Martial Trezzini/EFE

The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom, warned this Thursday (4) for a new high in cases of Covid-19 in the world. During a press conference, he pointed out that many poor countries still have little access to coronavirus vaccines and are primarily dependent on the Covax consortium to immunize their populations.

Tedros defended that developed countries apply booster doses of vaccines only in people with compromised immunity. According to him, the priority now should be sending immunizations to the most vulnerable countries. He also encouraged vaccine manufacturers in poor countries to apply to WHO for an authorization to use the products.

– We cannot end the pandemic without vaccines. But vaccines alone cannot end the pandemic,” he declared.

According to Tedros, it is still necessary to maintain other public health measures, such as the use of masks and social distance.

