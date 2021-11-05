Covid-19: DF has four more deaths and 98 cases; infected more than 515.4 thousand | Federal District

The Health Department of the Federal District (SES-DF) confirmed more four deaths and 98 new cases of Covid-19 this Thursday (4). Since the beginning of the pandemic, 10,906 people died and there was 515,497 contaminations – 97.4% are recovered.

New contaminated products represent a drop of 48% compared to Wednesday (3) when there were 188 infected. As for deaths, the reduction was 50%, as the previous bulletin counted eight lives lost.

The baud rate is at 0.77. On Wednesday, it was 0.76. If this value is equal to or greater than 1, the tendency is for an increase in contagion. When it is less than 1, as in the current situation, the trend is for the epidemic to slow down.

Among those killed by Covid-19 in the Federal District, since the beginning of the pandemic, 9,960 lived in the DF and 946 came from other units of the federation to seek assistance, mainly from the surrounding area. The four deaths reported on Thursday occurred between the 1st and 3rd of November.

Until 4:25 pm this Thursday, the occupation of ICU beds reserved for Covid-19 cases, in the DF’s public network, was 49.45%. Of the total of 108 beds, 45 were occupied, 46 were available and 17 were blocked. Numbers include neonatal, pediatric and adult units.

At private network, at 11:55 am, 56.95% of the spaces reserved for the infected were occupied. Of the total of 172 beds, 89 were used, 66 were vacant and 17 were blocked.

Cases and deaths by region of the DF

ceilandia it is the region with the highest number of cases and deaths by Covid-19 in the DF. Until this Thursday, 55,958 people tested positive and 1663 died from the disease.

Second, in the total number of deaths, appears Taguatinga, with 1,049 lives lost and 39,931 contaminations. The second largest number of diagnoses is from the Plano Piloto, with 51,989 cases and 756 Deaths. See below:

