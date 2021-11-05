Covid-19 outbreaks in Eastern and Central Europe make daily cases double in the EU

Germany, the largest economy in the European Union (EU), hit this Thursday the highest number of cases of Covid since the start of the pandemic: there were 33,949 confirmed infections, according to the Robert Koch Institute, the country’s health agency. The previous record, of 33,777 diagnoses, was from December of last year. “The pandemic is far from over,” said the country’s Health Minister, Jens Spahn.

— We are facing an unvaccinated pandemic, which is massive. There would be fewer Covid patients in intensive care beds if more people agreed to be vaccinated,” he said.

New Covid-19 cases and deaths have doubled over the past month in the European Union, driven by increased transmission in Central and Eastern European countries, where vaccination is lagging behind. The numbers are enough to light the warning of authorities on the eve of the arrival of winter in the Northern Hemisphere, which increases the danger of respiratory diseases such as those caused by Covid.

On October 3, the European block recorded an average of 50,200 daily diagnoses of the disease, with 613 deaths, according to the database of Our World in Data, linked to the University of Oxford. On November 3, infections per day had already surpassed 112,000. The lives lost in 24 hours, in turn, approach 1.2 thousand.

Read more: On the eve of two years from the registration of the first case, world exceeds 5 million deaths by Covid-19

Of the ten countries with the most cases per 1 million population, seven are in the EU: Estonia, Latvia, Slovenia, Lithuania, Croatia, Slovakia and Belgium. Four of the five nations with the most proportional deaths are also part of the bloc: Romania, Bulgaria, Latvia and Lithuania.

With the exception of the Belgians, they are some of the poorest states in the bloc and with less advanced vaccination: 44% in Croatia and 54% in Slovenia, well below the EU average of 64.4%. The two countries registered on Thursday their highest number of cases since the beginning of the health crisis.

Slovakia, where 42% of residents took both doses, according to the New York Times survey, also registered a new record this Thursday, with 6,700 new cases. According to the country’s Ministry of Health, 79% of hospitalized people were not inoculated.

See too:New Covid Outbreaks Lead China to Postpone Weddings and Cancel Hundreds of Flights

Driven by vaccination campaigns that gained traction in the second quarter after a troubled start to the year, Covid-19 cases had plummeted in the EU. In June, they reached less than 20,000 diagnoses a day, far less than the nearly 220,000 that were counted at the beginning of the pandemic.

Along with the summer months, when people naturally spend more time outdoors, most countries on the continent have removed almost all major health restrictions, particularly for those already vaccinated. Borders were once again opened to tourists and life took on an air of normality.

Experts, however, warned for months of an increase in cases with falling temperatures and increased socialization in closed spaces, especially among the unvaccinated. And the current problem is not limited to the poorest states in the bloc.

Unvaccinated

The Germans are currently experiencing a “massive” outbreak of uninoculated – Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Wednesday, the same day the country reported 2,220 hospital beds occupied, the highest number since the beginning of June.

Read more:US publishes rules for return of foreign tourists, including vaccination and tests before boarding

Deaths do not rise at the same pace as cases, which grew 147% in a month, but the 666 deaths registered in the last seven days are a little more than the statistic recorded at the same time last year, pre-vaccination. The vast majority of them are unvaccinated people.

Authorities are calling for the population to be immunized: demand for immunizers is stagnant, and only 67% of Germans have taken both doses. The number is lower than that of Western European countries, but higher than the bloc’s average of 64.4%, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Europe.

The government does not rule out imposing restrictions on the movement of uninoculated people, but it refuses to impose rules that force front-line groups, such as health and education officials, to have the injections.

Out of the ‘red list’:United Kingdom allows entry of Brazilian travelers already vaccinated without the need for quarantine

‘Very worrying’

Along with the low demand, there are concerns about the drop in immunity guaranteed by the vaccine one year after the start of the inoculation campaigns. As in several other developed and emerging countries, the application of booster doses is already underway, even against the recommendation of the World Health Organization (WHO), which advocates a more equal distribution of vaccines: only 6% of the African population, according to Our World in Data, are fully inoculated.

Greece faces a scenario similar to the German one: the country now registers 4,600 diagnoses daily, more than at any other time in the pandemic. Faced with the outbreak, it decided to apply from Saturday new restrictions on non-vaccinated: professionals who do not work remotely will need to do two tests a week and people without doses will need to show a test with a negative result for the disease before having access to public services, banks and indoor restaurant spaces.

And still:Maduro calls Bolsonaro an ‘imbecile’ for linking Covid-19 vaccine to AIDS

The scenario is one of stability in Western European countries, such as Portugal, where almost 90% of the population is fully inoculated, in Spain and Italy, where the vaccination rate exceeds 70%.

However, there is still cause for concern: France, for example, registered on Wednesday more than 10,000 new cases for the first time in two months. Eighty-four people were admitted, the highest number since the first week of September. Deaths, however, remain low: 35 lives were lost.

At a press conference on Thursday, WHO’s head of Europe, Hans Kluge, said the transmission rate in the continent’s 53 countries — including the 27 EU member states — is “very worrying”. A change of approach is needed, he said:

“We must change our tactics in responding to outbreaks to prevent them from occurring,” he said. — Today, every country in Europe and Central Asia is facing a real threat of resurgence from Covid-19 or already fighting against it.