Covid Pill: How UK Approved Drug Works | Coronavirus

The pill — molnupiravir — will be given twice a day to vulnerable patients newly diagnosed with the disease.

In clinical trials, the pill, originally developed to treat the flu, cut the risk of hospitalization or death in half.

British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the treatment was “a watershed” for the frail and immunosuppressed.

In a statement, he said: “Today is a historic day for our country as the UK is now the first country in the world to approve an antiviral that can be taken home to Covid.”

MSD Covid Pill: What is Known About the Drug

Merck Pharmaceuticals Announces Efficacy of Drug Against Covid

Molnupiravir, developed by US pharmaceutical companies Merck, Sharp and Dohme (MSD) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, is the first antiviral drug for covid that can be taken as a pill rather than injected or given intravenously.

The UK has agreed to purchase 480,000 treatments with first deliveries scheduled for November.

Initially, it will be administered to both vaccinated and unvaccinated patients through a national study, with extra data on its effectiveness collected before new purchases.

The drug must be administered within five days after symptoms develop to be most effective.

It is not immediately clear how it will be distributed so quickly by the public health service (NHS, the British public health system). It is believed that supplies will be sent to some nursing homes, while other elderly or vulnerable patients will receive their doctor’s prescription after testing positive for covid.

The new treatment targets an enzyme the virus uses to make copies of itself, introducing errors into its genetic code. This can prevent it from multiplying, thus keeping the virus levels low in the body and reducing the severity of the disease.

Merck said this approach should make the treatment equally effective against new variants of the virus as it evolves in the future.

The UK regulator, the MHRA, said the pill was authorized for use in people with mild to moderate covid and at least one risk factor for developing serious illnesses such as obesity, old age, diabetes or heart disease.

The organization’s chief executive, June Raine, described it as “another therapy to add to our arsenal against covid-19.”

“It’s the world’s first approved antiviral for this disease that can be taken orally rather than given intravenously,” she said.

“This is important because it means it can be administered outside of a hospital setting, before covid-19 progresses to a serious stage.”

England’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van-Tam warned on Wednesday of “difficult months to come” in the pandemic.

He said that while covid cases appear to have stabilized, deaths are on the rise and there are signs that infections are beginning to “penetrate” in older age groups.

The UK recorded 41,229 covid cases on Wednesday (3/11) and 217 deaths in 28 days after a positive test.

Previous clinical trials of molnupirvir in 775 patients who contracted covid recently found:

7.3% of those who received the drug were hospitalized

compared with 14.1% of patients who received a placebo or dummy pill

there were no deaths in the molnupirvir group, but eight patients who received a placebo in the study subsequently died of covid.

The results were published in a press release and have not yet been peer reviewed.

But the data suggest that molnupirvir must be taken soon after symptoms appear to take effect. An earlier study in patients who had previously been hospitalized with severe covid was stopped after disappointing results.

In its approval document, the MHRA recommends that the drug be used “as soon as possible” after a positive covid test and within five days of symptom onset.

Professor Penny Ward of King’s College London, who was not involved in the study, said: “If these results are replicated in the UK population, the number of cases requiring hospital admission could be halved and the number of deaths, greatly reduced”.

“It seems likely that its use will be restricted by those at higher risk of disease complications – for example, older adults with heart, lung or kidney disease, diabetes or cancer.”

The UK government has not disclosed the initial contract value for the purchase of 480,000 molnupirvir treatments. But US authorities recently purchased 1.7 million treatments at a cost of about $1.2 billion, or $700 (about R$4,000) for each patient.

Other countries, including Australia, Singapore and South Korea have also entered into purchase agreements.

Merck is the first company to record test results of a pill to treat covid, but other drugmakers are working on similar treatments.