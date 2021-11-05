Covid Remedy and Vaccine Booster: How Europe should ride out the new pandemic wave | World

The resumption of the epidemic is a consequence of the increase in cases in the east of the continent, where the rate of vaccination is lower, and the decrease in the effectiveness of the immunizing agent in Europeans benefited at the beginning of the campaign.

For epidemiologist Michel Goldman, a professor at the Free University of Belgium, the application of the third dose to the entire population will be “inevitable.”

The daily number of new Covid-19 cases has been on the rise for nearly six consecutive weeks in Europe and deaths have been rising daily for seven.

There are, on average, 250,000 new infections and 3,600 deaths per day. The rise was driven by Russia (8,162 dead in the last seven days, +8% compared to the previous week), Ukraine (3,819 dead, 1%) and Romania (3,100 dead, +4%), mainly.

In countries where the virus has returned to circulate in a “frightening” manner, the rate of vaccination is still low, says the Belgian epidemiologist, but this is not the only explanation for the resumption of the epidemic.

1 of 2 A woman wearing a protective mask is seen on the Charles Bridge in Prague, where most activities have slowed or stopped due to the spread of the new coronavirus — Photo: Michal Cizek/AFP A woman wearing a protective mask is seen on the Charles Bridge in Prague, where most activities have slowed or stopped due to the spread of the new coronavirus — Photo: Michal Cizek/AFP

“We know that vaccines protect from severe forms in most cases, but they do not prevent infection, which will be, in most cases, an asymptomatic form or a disease that will not require hospitalization, even if it can leave the person in bed for a few days,” he says.

“The vaccinated, in this way, can catch and transmit the disease”, he reiterates.

For this reason, the epidemiologist reminds that the third booster dose will be essential to prevent more serious cases and deaths with the acceleration of the epidemic. “It will be necessary to continue to protect people after the fall in vaccine immunity after a few months. It is the famous third dose”, he reiterates.

The booster dose, currently reserved for people over 65 years of age and patients with comorbidities in European countries, will probably be extended to the rest of the population.

“I have no doubt that, over the months, we will administer the third dose to those who were vaccinated a little later in the campaign, as we know that immunity declines,” he says.

‘We have to stop blaming people’

Michel Goldman also believes that the arrival of Merck’s antiviral Molnupiravir on the market will change the course of the epidemic – the drug was approved in the UK on Thursday (4).

The pill reduces hospitalizations and probably prevents infection in case of contact with an infected person, as is the case with Tamiflu, administered during the 2009 swine flu epidemic.

“In the coming months there will be a large number of contaminations. What is needed is to reduce the serious forms that lead to hospitalization and death. Therefore, caution is needed in managing the epidemic,” he says.

“In different countries we see hospitals full again. There are many unvaccinated patients, but there are also immunized patients, who are elderly, have comorbidities, and despite vaccination when they get contaminated they can develop severe forms. This is not frequent, but there is and this pill will help protect patients who, despite the vaccine, end up being hospitalized.”

Regarding the relaxation of protective measures, the epidemiologist says that it is necessary to stop blaming people, who, according to him, have already made a considerable effort.

“We just have to explain that some gestures are essential to protect older or vulnerable family members, such as wearing a mask, for example, in risky situations,” he explains.

Contagion record in Germany

2 of 2 Image of Frankfurt, Germany, November 3, 2021 — Photo: Michael Probst/AP Image of Frankfurt, Germany, November 3, 2021 — Photo: Michael Probst/AP

The fourth epidemic wave in Europe hits Germany, which on Thursday registered a record of daily cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with a total of 33,949 cases in 24 hours, according to the health surveillance institute Robert Koch.

Croatia has also set a new daily record, with 6,310 people testing positive, following in the footsteps of Russia, which has repeatedly set its own records in recent weeks. According to the WHO, the resumption of the epidemic could lead to the death of half a million people by February.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 1.4 million deaths have been counted in Europe, according to a balance established by the AFP agency on Thursday based on official data.

The WHO states that if the excess mortality linked to Covid-19 is considered, directly and indirectly, the real balance of the pandemic could be two to three times greater than the official one, and recommends the continuity of vaccination, the use of masks in general and respect for social distancing.

“Reliable data show that if we continue to wear the mask at 95% in Europe and Central Asia, we could save up to 188,000 lives out of the half a million we risk losing by February 2022,” said Hans Kluge, Director of WHO Europe.