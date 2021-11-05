Covid vaccination: more than 55% of the population is fully immunized; are over 117 million people | Vaccines

More than 55% of the population has taken the second or single dose of Covid vaccines and is fully immunized. Data from the consortium of press vehicles, released at 20:00 on Thursday (4), indicate that 117,805,832 people received the doses, a number that represents 55.23% of the population.

Those who have taken the first dose of any vaccine against Covid and are partially immunized are 155,177,415 people, representing 72.74% of the population.

The booster dose was applied in 9,179,134 people (4.30% of the population).

Adding the first, second, single and booster doses, there are 282,162,381 doses given since the beginning of the vaccination.

From yesterday to today, the first dose was administered to 362,069 people, the second to 916,427, the single dose to 2,196, and the booster dose to 296,572, a total of 1,577,289 doses applied.

The states with the highest percentage of the population immunized (with a second dose or a single dose) are: São Paulo (68.67%), Mato Grosso do Sul (64.73%), Rio Grande do Sul (61.45%), Santa Catarina (59.32%) and Paraná (58.56%).

Among those whose population is partially immunized are São Paulo (80.67%), Santa Catarina (76.26%), Rio Grande do Sul (75.53%), Minas Gerais (74.64%) and Paraná (74.54%).

282,162,381 (82.32% of the doses distributed to the states) 23 states and the DF released new data: RR, SE, MT, PA, AL, PE, BA, DF, MS, GO, AP, RO, RS, MA, RN, AM, SP, TO, RJ, SC, CE, MG, ES, PI

RR, SE, MT, PA, AL, PE, BA, DF, MS, GO, AP, RO, RS, MA, RN, AM, SP, TO, RJ, SC, CE, MG, ES, PI 3 states have not released new data: AC, PB, PR

Total vaccinated, according to governments, and the percentage in relation to the population of the state:

AC – 1st dose: 549,850 (60.63%); 2nd dose + single dose: 368,269 (40.61%); booster dose: 6248

AL – 1st dose: 2,275,932 (67.63%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,500,067 (44.57%); booster dose: 84031

AM – 1st dose: 2,615,338 (61.25%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,852,982 (43.4%); booster dose: 75762

AP – 1st dose: 484,723 (55.23%); 2nd dose + single dose: 265,712 (30.28%); booster dose: 9751

BA – 1st dose: 10,289,353 (68.66%); 2nd dose + single dose: 7,202,490 (48.06%); booster dose: 422535

EC – 1st dose: 6,496,684 (70.31%); 2nd dose + single dose: 5,000,862 (54.12%); booster dose: 197804

DF – 1st dose: 2,252,492 (72.79%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,673,048 (54.07%); booster dose: 126068

ES – 1st dose: 3,020,481 (73.52%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,266,359 (55.16%); booster dose: 325715

GO – 1st dose: 5,059,244 (70.2%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,354,438 (46.55%); booster dose: 220869

MA – 1st dose: 4,258,752 (59.54%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,861,007 (40%); booster dose: 0

MG – 1st dose: 15,935,702 (74.42%); 2nd dose + single dose: 11,613,467 (54.24%); booster dose: 940450

MS – 1st dose: 1,956,149 (68.9%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,831,406 (64.5%); booster dose: 271034

MT – 1st dose: 2,449,257 (68.66%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,708,216 (47.89%); booster dose: 79716

PA – 1st dose: 5,061,408 (57.67%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,412,762 (38.88%); booster dose: 0

PB – 1st dose: 2,946,960 (72.59%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,918,970 (47.27%); booster dose: 137741

PE – 1st dose: 6,919,415 (71.52%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,847,239 (50.1%); booster dose: 305202

PI – 1st dose: 2,337,160 (71.05%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,569,997 (47.73%); booster dose: 39996

PR – 1st dose: 8,644,403 (74.54%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,791,751 (58.56%); booster dose: 435487

RJ – 1st dose: 12,703,640 (72.74%); 2nd dose + single dose: 9,009451 (51.59%); booster dose: 1036757

NB – 1st dose: 2,516,008 (70.66%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,819,800 (51.11%); booster dose: 167533

RO – 1st dose: 1,168,784 (64.39%); 2nd dose + single dose: 829,652 (45.7%); booster dose: 39608

RR – 1st dose: 336,022 (51.48%); 2nd dose + single dose: 178,457 (27.34%); booster dose: 4276

RS – 1st dose: 8,649,136 (75.43%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,996,541 (61.02%); booster dose: 604250

SC – 1st dose: 5,587,610 (76.14%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,317,529 (58.83%); booster dose: 315764

SE – 1st dose: 1,671,256 (71.47%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,180,698 (50.49%); booster dose: 77777

SP – 1st dose: 37,602,463 (80.61%); 2nd dose + single dose: 31,828,006 (68.23%); booster dose: 2918172

TO – 1st dose: 1,024,779 (63.76%); 2nd dose + single dose: 686,498 (42.71%); booster dose: 39583

How many doses each state received until November 4th

AC: 1,015,363

AL: 4,924,715

AM: 5,990,190

AP: 1,103,710

BA: 22,577,467

CE: 14,844.386

DF: 5,482,027

ES: 7,230,060

GO: 10,318,170

MA: 9,026,875

MG: 34,792.009

MS: 4,450,795

MT: 5,738,877

PA: 12,392,995

PB: 5,856,454

PE: 14,339,880

PI: 5,005,945

PR: 18,321,590

RJ: 26,015,376

RN: 5,879,680

RO: 2,700,558

RR: 1,039,048

RS: 18,845,426

SC: 11,859,034

SE: 3,561,665

SP: 75,943,569

TO: 2,370,855