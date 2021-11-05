CRB wins, and Botafogo closes another round with a five-point advantage in the G-4 of Serie B

Fifth place, the CRB won the Sampaio Correa 1-0 this Thursday night, in Maceió, at the end of the 33rd round of the Series B of Brasileirão. So, the Botafogo kept another journey with a five-point advantage in the G-4, with five games to go before the end of the competition.

None of the top seven lost in the round. Coritiba (1st), Botafogo (2nd), Avaí (3rd), CRB (5th), Guarani (6th) and CSA (7th) won Operário, Confiança, Brasil-RS, Sampaio Corrêa, Vasco and Vitória, respectively.

Only Goiás, fourth-placed, stumbled to draw 2-2 with Ponte Preta, in the middle of Serrinha stadium, in Goiânia. Alviverde only continues in the G-4 because they have a higher goal difference than the CRB, which has the same 54 points: +13 against +8.

With five rounds to go, Vasco (47 points) and Náutico (45) no longer seem to want access, as the distance to fourth place is seven and nine points, respectively.

See the remaining games for each of the applicants to access:

CORITIBA: (61) Nautical (F), Goiás (F), Brazil-RS (C), CSA (C) and Ponte Preta (F)

BOTAFOGO (59): Vasco (F), Ponte Preta (F), Operário (C), Brasil-RS (F) and Guarani (C)

THERE(56): Vitória (C), CSA (C), Guarani (F), Nautical (F) and Sampaio Corrêa (C)

GOIÁS (54): Worker (F), Coritiba (C), Remo (F), Guarani (F) and Brusque (C)

CRB (54): Ponte Preta (F), Londrina (C), Brusque (F), Vitória (C) and Operário (F)

GUARANI (52): Vila Nova (F), Brazil-RS (F), Avaí (C), Goiás (C) and Botafogo (F)

CSA (51): Remo (C), Avaí (F), Confidence (C), Coritiba (F) and Brasil-RS (C)

