Crusoe: Moro, the anticandidate | the antagonist

When your affiliation to Podemos is official next Wednesday, Sergio Moro will be facing his biggest challenge in public life: becoming viable as a candidate in an environment accustomed to repelling figures like him. According to Crusoé, it will not be trivial to make his candidacy for the presidency a reality.

“For the establishment, Moro is the anticandidate. In other words, he doesn’t just embody the former adversus of Bolsonaro and Lula. For having been, in recent times, the one who worked most to break the old codes and the logic that governs and feeds a hermetically assembled system to favor the same old ones, he is the genuine anti-establishment candidate.”

According to the magazine, the restlessness and thunderous reactions of the political milieu from the moment that Moro announced that he would join Podeos only confirm this finding.

“To garner solid support and make the best and best prepared political cadres surrender and orbit around him, and not the other way around, the former Lava Jato judge will need to create ‘expectation of power’ – a language that the class politics understands very well and that means, in short, presenting itself in the polls as the most capable of breaking the polarization between Bolsonaro and Lula.”