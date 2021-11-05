Cruzeiro allows the purchase of tickets, and Futebol Card will be responsible for the single sale – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Disclosure The company Futebol Card was hired by Cruzeiro to sell Serie B game tickets

This Thursday (4), Cruzeiro’s board began selling tickets for the match against Brusque, scheduled for November 9, at 9 pm, in Mineirão, for the 35th round of the B Series of the Brazilian Championship. Fan members can already purchase tickets that will have popular prices starting at R$ 10. For separate sale, according to Itatiaia, the club will use the services of the company Futebol Card, which specializes in the online sale of tickets to sporting events.

The one hired by Raposa will manage the process of selling tickets for the game, which became a decision for the club because of the struggle to move away from the competition’s relegation zone.

DIAMOND PARTNER

Check-in via Concierge: already released

PLATINUM PARTNER

Own ticket redemption and sales: already released at socio.cruzeiro.com.br

You can buy up to 2 (two) tickets, in addition to free check-in

– 1 ticket at BRL 10 in the upper/lower yellow sectors or 1 ticket at BRL 15 in the lower red sector

– 1 ticket at R$20.00 in the upper and lower yellow sectors or R$30.00 in the lower red

GOLD PARTNER

Own ticket redemption and sales: already released at socio.cruzeiro.com.br

You can buy up to 2 (two) tickets, in addition to free check-in

– 1 ticket at BRL 10 in the upper/lower yellow sectors or 1 ticket at BRL 15 in the lower red sector

– 1 ticket at R$20.00 in the upper and lower yellow sectors or R$30.00 in the lower red

SILVER PARTNER

Redeem your own ticket and sales: already released at socio.cruzeiro.com.br

You can buy up to 2 (two) tickets, in addition to free check-in

-1 ticket at R$10 in the upper/lower yellow sectors

-1 ticket at R$20 in the upper/lower yellow sectors

PARTNER BRONZE

Own ticket redemption and sales: already released at socio.cruzeiro.com.br

Own ticket at R$10 (lower yellow or upper yellow) or R$15 (lower red)

Can buy two more tickets

– 1 ticket at R$10 in the upper/lower yellow sectors or R$15 in the lower red

– 1 ticket at R$20 in the upper/lower yellow sectors or R$30 in the lower red

SALES DETAILS TO NON-MEMBERS

Sales: from 12:00 pm on 11/05 (Friday), on the website ingresso.cruzeiro.com.br

Upper/lower yellow sector: R$40 (full), R$20 (half) and R$20 (half solidary)

Lower red sector: R$60 (in full); R$30 (half) and R$30 (half in solidarity)

Lower purple sector: R$100 (in full); R$50 (half) and R$50 (half in solidarity)

EFFICIENT PARTNER

Check-in: 11/04 (Thursday)

Free member ticket + one free companion

