Cruzeiro’s Board of Directors takes a stand on the “like” of a forward in an Atlético-MG post

Striker Vítor Leque, from Cruzeiro, is in evidence. And it’s not because of a good performance, decisive goal or passing to a victory for the celestial team in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The 20-year-old, who is on loan from Atlético-GO, is in evidence for having liked a post on Instagram from a TV station.

The post showed an Atlético-MG fan holding a blue coffin with the letter “B”. It is not known whether the joke was for Cruzeiro or for Grêmio, the team that Galo faced on Wednesday night, 03. However, as Vitor has already committed this “slip”, of enjoying posts that exalted the biggest rival of the Cruzeiro, fans went to social networks asking for punishment.

Several posts charged Cruzeiro with a placement. And some fans have branded the club’s newly hired Communications Director, Vinicius Lordello. And the manager answered some of these demands. One fan asked: “I would really like to know what the communication director thinks of the player Vitor Leque, enjoying a post for the second time making fun of Cruzeiro for his rival. He even took the bomb because he wanted to.” Lordello replied, “We’ll talk to him and we’ll share it with you soon” in the Twitter.

Other fans asked the same question. And in other answers, Lordello said he will have an “important conversation” with the player. Cruzeiro fans are outraged by Vitor Leque’s posture. This can even compromise the permanence of the player, who has a contract with Cruzeiro until the end of the year. He was hired to make up the under-20 team, stood out and was called by coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo to play for the professional team. In seven games, he scored a goal and distributed three assists.

All this confusion happens on the eve of a very important game for Cruzeiro. The heavenly team will go to Paraná to face Londrina this Friday, 05, for Série B. If they lose to their rival from Paraná, Cruzeiro can enter the relegation zone for Series C with four rounds to go before the end of the competition.