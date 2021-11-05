CS:GO: Gaules banned channel on Twitch | cs:go

There is no official information yet on the duration of the ban and what motivated the punishment. By the time the channel went off the air, Gaules was broadcasting the basketball game between Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers for the NBA. The streamer owns the broadcasting rights to the championship.

The notification about the suspension of the streamer channel, published by the StreamerBans Twitter profile, soon caused a stir among the community and made the hashtag #FREEGAU soon enter the most talked about topics on Twitter.

Minutes after the suspension, Gaules himself manifested, with a famous image with the message: “Fans, calm down.”

In a new publication later, Gaules wrote:

“It’s okay, Tribe!! People are already solving everything and soon the channel will be back! Rest assured that the Era of Fear is over… There will be a Major at Gau Gau!

FURIA’s game against Gambit is scheduled for 12:30 pm (Brasilia time) this Friday and will qualify for the semifinals of the CS:GO major.