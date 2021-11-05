CSN earns R$1.3 billion in the third quarter

Result released on Thursday by the company is higher than the same period last year , but lower than in the second quarter

Round Round – CSN released this Thursday (11/04) its third quarter results. Consolidated net income reached R$1,324,652,000 (one billion, three hundred and twenty-four million, six hundred and fifty-two thousand reais), above the result for the same quarter last year, which was R$1.2 billion , but well below the result of the second quarter, which reached R$ 5.5 billion.

The two activities that CSN maintains in Volta Redonda (steel and cement) had positive results. Below is a breakdown of the results of these activities.

Ironworks

In the third quarter of 2021, total sales reached 981 thousand tons, 23% below that registered in the second quarter of 2021, mainly due to CSN’s commercial strategy of preserving its pricing policy, preferring to sell less and reduce its margin.

Domestic sales totaled 678 thousand tons of steel products, an amount 24% lower than in the previous quarter. Of this total, 640 thousand tons refer to flat steel and 39 thousand tons to long steel.

In the foreign market, sales totaled 303 thousand tons, 15% less than in the same period of the previous year and 22% lower than last quarter, as a result of the lower volume exported and the reduction in sales by SWT and Lusosider, due to of seasonality with the summer holidays.

During this period, 20 thousand tons were exported directly and 282 thousand tons were sold by subsidiaries abroad, 54 thousand tons by LLC, 166 thousand tons by SWT and 62 thousand tons by Lusosider.

Net revenue in the Steel industry reached R$7,627 million in the third quarter, 6% lower compared to the second. The average price in the third quarter in the domestic market was 20% higher than in the second, a performance in line with the adjustments made throughout the year and that it managed to partially mitigate the loss of share in sales.

The price on the foreign market was practically stable in the period.

Cement

In the case of CSN Cimentos, sales in the third quarter were 8.6% higher than in the previous quarter and 10.8% higher than in the third quarter of last year. The integration of Elizabeth Cimentos contributed to this result, with very robust numbers in the first month of integration and incorporation of the new commercial policy. CSN adopted the commercial strategy of prioritizing bagged material and concentrating sales in smaller retail stores and building material stores, which, according to the company, has generated results and allowed for greater use of this positive moment in the market.

The segment’s net revenue reached R$387 million, 13% up on the previous quarter, as a result of the combination of increased sales and stronger prices, in addition to the entry of Elizabeth Cimentos in September. Regarding the FOB price realized in the quarter, CSN had an increase of 2.6% compared to the previous quarter and 23% compared to the same period in 2020.