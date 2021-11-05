Cuca explains why Jair started the game against Grêmio on Atlético-MG’s bench: “Careful” | athletic-mg

When Atlético-MG released the squad for the game against Grêmio, one hour before the match, the main surprise was the presence of Tchê Tchê in Jair’s vacancy. Incumbent, it wasn’t even for the defensive midfielder to have entered the field in the 2-1 victory. With physical/muscle wear, the orientation was that the player was spared. But right at the start of the second half, seeing his team cornered by the team from Rio Grande do Sul, Cuca had to risk it.

“It was necessary for (Jair) not to play. Of course, obvious.

– You have to be careful, right man? If you are not careful, you will lose the player, and at this point in the competition, we cannot lose anyone. So, sometimes you have to give up the player all the time to be able to count on him – justified Cuca, in another answer.

Jair, Atlético-MG midfielder in action against Grêmio

Jair was fired four minutes into the second half, and ended up seeing Grêmio’s equalizer from the field, at 10 minutes, with Campaz. But the steering wheel was largely responsible for the reaction. It was he who suffered the foul that led to the penalty – the ball charged by Nacho found Campaz’s arm in the barrier.

At the press conference after the game, Cuca made a point of emphasizing the importance of shirt 8. Jair, who started the year in reserve, is one of the great pillars of the team in the midfield.

– Jair is a technical player, he has a lot of strength and quality. His pass is accurate, playing time, aerial ball, marking. He’s not a speed player, but he makes up for it with experience, placement. So he’s really missed when he doesn’t play, regardless of who will replace him – he praised.

“And he is still a player who is already used to the Atlético shirt, big games. The team is already used to him”