Cuiabá hammers, but draws goalless with Chapecoense

Measuring forces in an early match of the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship, Cuiabá and Chapecoense entered the field this Thursday night at Arena Pantanal. Best on the field in much of the confrontation, Dourado tried in every way, but ended up getting 0-0 with Verdão do Oeste to the frustration of the fans who were present in the stands.







With the result, the team led by Jorginho reached 39 points, but stopped in 9th place. The team led by Felipe Endres, on account of another stumbling block, followed in the flashlight, but now with 14 points added.

Cuiabá presses at the beginning

Making the home factor count, the Cuiabá team didn’t want to know about being surprised by the opponent and tried to go up from the first minutes. However, even with greater possession of the ball, they bumped into the strong marking that Chapecoense made in their defense field, preventing the attacking duo Elton and Felipe Marques from finding spaces to finish.

After a lot of insistence, the Dourado finally got their first submission. At 15 minutes, Yuri Lima dominated the entrance to the area and sent a bomb, but ended up stopping in the good defense of goalkeeper Keiller.

Chap responds, but house owners were even better

Over time, Felipe Endres’ team tried to balance their actions on the field a little more. Thus, in two good opportunities, he scared the goalkeeper Walter, mainly in the submission from free kick by Matheus Ribeiro, almost surprising the shirt 1.

On the other hand, when he went down with speed, Jorginho’s team showed that it was not willing to keep the score zero. Approaching the end of the first half, Elton ended up being stopped by Busanello preventing the attacker from managing to send it to the goal.

pressure followed

Not very different from how it was in the initial stage, Cuiabá adopted the same posture at the beginning of the second half. Until the middle of the 10 minutes, they had two good opportunities to open the scoring, they were with Max and Rafael Gava, but they ended up leaving by very little.

After a few failed attempts, Dourado continued to insist. This time, Paulão and, again, he, Rafael Gava, scared Keiller, forcing the archer to make a beautiful save in the midfielder’s finish. Realizing it was time to move, Jorginho then put Jenison and Jonathan Cafu in the hopes of hitting the net.

Santa Catarina team improves in the final stretch

With the game open, Felipe Endres also moved. With changes, Chape showed that, even at the lantern, they were not willing to leave the field with another setback and started to look for their attacking field, almost scoring with Lima, but the midfielder’s ball ended up going out.

Until the additions, the duel started to be a little more balanced. With the famous here and there, the opportunities on both sides were many, being the best of them with Osman, who ended up heading over the goal to the frustration of the athlete and the fans. End of conversation, no ball in the net.

DATASHEET

CUIABÁ 0 x 0 CHAPECOENSE

Date and time: 11/04/2021, at 9 pm (GMT)

Local: Arena Pantanal, in Cuiabá (MT)

Referee: Ricardo Marques Ribeiro (CBF-MG)

Assistants: Guilherme Dias Camilo (FIFA-MG) and Marcus Vinicius Gomes (CBF-MG)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (CBF-SP)

Yellow Cards: Osman, 31’/2ºT; Matheus Ribeiro, 49’/2ºT

CUIABÁ: Walter; João Lucas, Alan Empereur, Paulão and Uendel; Yuri Lima, Pepê (Uillian Correia, at 26’/2ºT), Rafael Gava (Jonathan Cafu, at 15’/2ºT) and Max (Osman, at 26’/2ºT); Elton (Jenison, at 15’/2ºT) and Felipe Marques (Danilo Gomes, at 37’/2ºT).

(Technician: Jorginho)

CHAPECOENSE: Keiler; Matheus Ribeiro, Joílson, Ignácio and Busanello; Moisés Ribeiro (Alan Santos, at 29’/2ºT), Anderson Leite (Ezequiel, at 25’/2ºT) and Denner (Marquinho, at 29’/2ºT); Henrique Almeida (Ronei, at 25’/2ºT), Kaio Nunes (Lima, at 14’/2ºT) and Marques.

(Technician: Felipe Endres)