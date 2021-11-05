Curitiba vaccinates teenagers born in 2008 against Covid-19 this Friday and opens more posts

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) calls teenagers born between January 1 and December 31, 2008 to receive the first dose of the vaccine against covid-19 this Friday (5/11). With this call, Curitiba will serve teenagers who have completed or are 13 by the end of 2021.

Adolescents who have already been called up before – that is, those born until December 31, 2007 – will also be able to take advantage of the opportunity to receive the vaccine, if they have missed the date.

Also will be vaccinated this Friday pregnant and postpartum women (mothers who had babies for less than 45 days) and adolescents with comorbidities aged 12 years. Service will be provided at 49 vaccination points (two more than on Thursday) open from 8am to 5pm.

Vaccination points will also apply, this Friday (5/11), booster doses in health professionals. There will also be a recap for people previously called (read more below).

Inventory

The new call for teenagers is possible with the new shipment of Pfizer vaccines – the only one released in the country for this audience – delivered by the Health Department of the State of Paraná (Sesa) on Wednesday (3/11). 28,418 doses were sent to adolescents.

The summoning of new age groups depends on the evaluation of the remaining stock or transfer of a new shipment of immunizing agents destined for the vaccination of adolescents.

Agility

To speed up the vaccination process, the SMS advises parents and/or guardians to register in advance the adolescent, as their dependent, on the Saúde Já platform via the website www.saudeja.curitiba.pr.gov.br or via the cell phone application . Registration speeds up the vaccination process.

Taking the consent form filled out and signed by the person responsible is another step to speed up vaccination. The document is available for printing on the website https://imunizaja.curitiba.pr.gov.br/.

Other guidelines

On the day of the vaccination, the adolescent must attend one of the points, accompanied by the parents and/or guardians, by signing the consent form.

It is also necessary to present an identification document with photo and CPF. Those who do not have a document with a photo must bring a birth certificate, which must be presented with a document with a photo of the person responsible.

In addition, you must present proof of residence with an address in Curitiba, which can be in the father’s or mother’s name, attached to a document that proves the affiliation.

In cases of leases not formalized by real estate agencies, proof of residence address must be presented with a statement from the owner of the property, with legal responsibility for the lease and information.

Recap

All vaccination points also remain on this Friday (5/11): recap of the first dose of people aged 18 or over, recap of the second dose of people already called, recap of the booster dose of the elderly already called (all with 68 years old or older vaccinated until May 3rd) and recap of booster dose for immunosuppressed vaccinated with a second dose until October 6th.

Vaccination sites

From 8am to 5pm

1 – US Pardinho Ombudsman

Rua 24 de Maio, 807 – Ouvidor Pardinho Square

2 – US Parigot de Souza

Rua João Eloy de Souza, 111 – Sítio Cercado

3 – US Salvador Alende

Rua Celeste Tortato Gabardo, 1712 – Sitio Cercado

4 – New Neighborhood US

Rua Paulo Rio Branco de Macedo, 791 – Sítio Cercado

5 – US Sambaqui

Rua Roberto Dala Barba, 44 – Sítio Cercado

6 – US Bairro Alto

Rua Jornalista Alceu Chichorro, 314 – Bairro Alto

7 – US Santa Efigênia

Rua Voltaire, 139 – Barreirinha

8 – US Atuba

Rua Rio Pelotas, 820 – Bairro Alto

9 – US Tarumã

Rua José Veríssimo, 1352 – Bairro Alto

10 – US Branches

Rua Aldo Pinheiro, 60 – Abranches

11 – US Vila Diana

Rua René Descartes, 537 Abranches

12 – 48 – US Tingui

R. Nicolau Salomão, 671 – Tingui

13- US Vila Leonice

Av. Anita Garibaldi, 6814 – Waterfall

14 – US Visitation

Rua Dr. Bley Zornig, 3136 – Boqueirão

15 – US Jardim Paranaense

Rua Pedro Nabosne 57 – Alto Boqueirão

16 – US Vila Hauer

Waldemar Kost Street, 650 – Hauer

17 – US Tree fern

Rua Batista da Costa, 1163 – Xaxim

18 – US Pantanal

Rua Maria Marques de Camargo, 119 – Alto Boqueirão

19 – US Waldemar Monastier

Rua Romeu Bach, 80 – Boqueirão

20 – US Érico Veríssimo

Rua Expedicionario Francisco Pereira dos Santos, 510 – Alto Boqueirão

21 – US Tapajos

Rua André Ferreira de Camargo, 188 – Xaxim

22 – US Sister Teresa Araújo

Rua Maestro Carlos Frank, 785 – Boqueirão

23 – US Saint Peter

Bernardo Mann Street 131 – Tree fern

24 – US Mennonites

Rua Domicio da Costa, 52 – Xaxim

25 – US Camargo

Rua Pedro Violani, 364 – Cajuru

26 – Uberaba US

Rua Cap. Leônidas Marques, 1392 – Uberaba

27 – US Iracema

Rua Professor Nivaldo Braga, 1.571 – Capão da Imbuia

28 – US Salgado Filho

Avenida Senador Salgado Filho, 5265 – Uberaba

29 – CIC People’s Club

Rua Hilda Cadilhe de Oliveira, 700

30 – US Oswaldo Cruz

Rua Pedro Gusso, 3749 – Industrial City

31 – US Vila Feliz

Rua Pedro Gusso, 866 – New World

32 – US Aurora

500 Theofhilo Mansur Street – New World

33 – US Fanny Lindóia

Rua Conde dos Arcos, 295 – Lindóia

34 – US Sacred Heart

Rua Antonio Claudino, 375 – Pinheirinho

35 – Rua da Cidadania do Fazendinha

1,700 Carlos Klemtz Street

36 – US Vila Guaíra

Rua São Paulo, 1.495 – Guaíra

37 – US Parolin

Rua Sergipe, 59 – Guaíra

38 – US Santa Quiteria 2

Rua Bocaíuva, 310 – Santa Quitéria

39 – US Pines

Rua Joanna Emma Dalpozzo Zardo, 370 – Santa Felicidade

40 – US Orleans

Av. Ver. Toaldo Túlio, 4577 – Orleans

41 – US Campina do Siqueira

Rua General Mário Tourinho, 1684 – Campina do Siqueira

42 – US Butiatuvinha

Avenida Manoel Ribas, 8640 – Butiatuvinha

43 – US São Braz

Rua Antonio Escorsin, 1960 – São Braz

44 – US Vista Alegre

Rua Miguel de Lazari, 85 – Pilarzinho

45 – US Good Shepherd

Rua José Casagrande, 220 – Vista Alegre

46 – US União das Vilas

Rua Frederico Escorsin, 314 – São Braz

47 – US Palmeiras

R. João Batista Burbelo, 12 – Tatuquara

48 – US Cashbox*

Rua Delegado Bruno de Almeida, 7881 – Caximba

*US Caximba is open from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm

49 – Rua da Cidadania do Tatuquara

Rua Olivardo Konoroski Bueno, s/n