Curitiba vaccinates teenagers born in 2008 against Covid-19 this Friday and opens more posts

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) calls teenagers born between January 1 and December 31, 2008 to receive the first dose of the vaccine against covid-19 this Friday (5/11). With this call, Curitiba will serve teenagers who have completed or are 13 by the end of 2021.
Adolescents who have already been called up before – that is, those born until December 31, 2007 – will also be able to take advantage of the opportunity to receive the vaccine, if they have missed the date.
Also will be vaccinated this Friday pregnant and postpartum women (mothers who had babies for less than 45 days) and adolescents with comorbidities aged 12 years. Service will be provided at 49 vaccination points (two more than on Thursday) open from 8am to 5pm.
Vaccination points will also apply, this Friday (5/11), booster doses in health professionals. There will also be a recap for people previously called (read more below).
Inventory
The new call for teenagers is possible with the new shipment of Pfizer vaccines – the only one released in the country for this audience – delivered by the Health Department of the State of Paraná (Sesa) on Wednesday (3/11). 28,418 doses were sent to adolescents.
The summoning of new age groups depends on the evaluation of the remaining stock or transfer of a new shipment of immunizing agents destined for the vaccination of adolescents.
Agility
To speed up the vaccination process, the SMS advises parents and/or guardians to register in advance the adolescent, as their dependent, on the Saúde Já platform via the website www.saudeja.curitiba.pr.gov.br or via the cell phone application . Registration speeds up the vaccination process.
Taking the consent form filled out and signed by the person responsible is another step to speed up vaccination. The document is available for printing on the website https://imunizaja.curitiba.pr.gov.br/.
Other guidelines
On the day of the vaccination, the adolescent must attend one of the points, accompanied by the parents and/or guardians, by signing the consent form.
It is also necessary to present an identification document with photo and CPF. Those who do not have a document with a photo must bring a birth certificate, which must be presented with a document with a photo of the person responsible.
In addition, you must present proof of residence with an address in Curitiba, which can be in the father’s or mother’s name, attached to a document that proves the affiliation.
In cases of leases not formalized by real estate agencies, proof of residence address must be presented with a statement from the owner of the property, with legal responsibility for the lease and information.
Recap
All vaccination points also remain on this Friday (5/11): recap of the first dose of people aged 18 or over, recap of the second dose of people already called, recap of the booster dose of the elderly already called (all with 68 years old or older vaccinated until May 3rd) and recap of booster dose for immunosuppressed vaccinated with a second dose until October 6th.
Vaccination sites
From 8am to 5pm
1 – US Pardinho Ombudsman
Rua 24 de Maio, 807 – Ouvidor Pardinho Square
2 – US Parigot de Souza
Rua João Eloy de Souza, 111 – Sítio Cercado
3 – US Salvador Alende
Rua Celeste Tortato Gabardo, 1712 – Sitio Cercado
4 – New Neighborhood US
Rua Paulo Rio Branco de Macedo, 791 – Sítio Cercado
5 – US Sambaqui
Rua Roberto Dala Barba, 44 – Sítio Cercado
6 – US Bairro Alto
Rua Jornalista Alceu Chichorro, 314 – Bairro Alto
7 – US Santa Efigênia
Rua Voltaire, 139 – Barreirinha
8 – US Atuba
Rua Rio Pelotas, 820 – Bairro Alto
9 – US Tarumã
Rua José Veríssimo, 1352 – Bairro Alto
10 – US Branches
Rua Aldo Pinheiro, 60 – Abranches
11 – US Vila Diana
Rua René Descartes, 537 Abranches
12 – 48 – US Tingui
R. Nicolau Salomão, 671 – Tingui
13- US Vila Leonice
Av. Anita Garibaldi, 6814 – Waterfall
14 – US Visitation
Rua Dr. Bley Zornig, 3136 – Boqueirão
15 – US Jardim Paranaense
Rua Pedro Nabosne 57 – Alto Boqueirão
16 – US Vila Hauer
Waldemar Kost Street, 650 – Hauer
17 – US Tree fern
Rua Batista da Costa, 1163 – Xaxim
18 – US Pantanal
Rua Maria Marques de Camargo, 119 – Alto Boqueirão
19 – US Waldemar Monastier
Rua Romeu Bach, 80 – Boqueirão
20 – US Érico Veríssimo
Rua Expedicionario Francisco Pereira dos Santos, 510 – Alto Boqueirão
21 – US Tapajos
Rua André Ferreira de Camargo, 188 – Xaxim
22 – US Sister Teresa Araújo
Rua Maestro Carlos Frank, 785 – Boqueirão
23 – US Saint Peter
Bernardo Mann Street 131 – Tree fern
24 – US Mennonites
Rua Domicio da Costa, 52 – Xaxim
25 – US Camargo
Rua Pedro Violani, 364 – Cajuru
26 – Uberaba US
Rua Cap. Leônidas Marques, 1392 – Uberaba
27 – US Iracema
Rua Professor Nivaldo Braga, 1.571 – Capão da Imbuia
28 – US Salgado Filho
Avenida Senador Salgado Filho, 5265 – Uberaba
29 – CIC People’s Club
Rua Hilda Cadilhe de Oliveira, 700
30 – US Oswaldo Cruz
Rua Pedro Gusso, 3749 – Industrial City
31 – US Vila Feliz
Rua Pedro Gusso, 866 – New World
32 – US Aurora
500 Theofhilo Mansur Street – New World
33 – US Fanny Lindóia
Rua Conde dos Arcos, 295 – Lindóia
34 – US Sacred Heart
Rua Antonio Claudino, 375 – Pinheirinho
35 – Rua da Cidadania do Fazendinha
1,700 Carlos Klemtz Street
36 – US Vila Guaíra
Rua São Paulo, 1.495 – Guaíra
37 – US Parolin
Rua Sergipe, 59 – Guaíra
38 – US Santa Quiteria 2
Rua Bocaíuva, 310 – Santa Quitéria
39 – US Pines
Rua Joanna Emma Dalpozzo Zardo, 370 – Santa Felicidade
40 – US Orleans
Av. Ver. Toaldo Túlio, 4577 – Orleans
41 – US Campina do Siqueira
Rua General Mário Tourinho, 1684 – Campina do Siqueira
42 – US Butiatuvinha
Avenida Manoel Ribas, 8640 – Butiatuvinha
43 – US São Braz
Rua Antonio Escorsin, 1960 – São Braz
44 – US Vista Alegre
Rua Miguel de Lazari, 85 – Pilarzinho
45 – US Good Shepherd
Rua José Casagrande, 220 – Vista Alegre
46 – US União das Vilas
Rua Frederico Escorsin, 314 – São Braz
47 – US Palmeiras
R. João Batista Burbelo, 12 – Tatuquara
48 – US Cashbox*
Rua Delegado Bruno de Almeida, 7881 – Caximba
*US Caximba is open from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm
49 – Rua da Cidadania do Tatuquara
Rua Olivardo Konoroski Bueno, s/n