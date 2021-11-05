‘D-Day’ of rabies vaccination for dogs and cats takes place this Saturday throughout Ceará | Ceará

The vaccination campaign against animal rabies has its “D-Day” this Saturday (6) in all 184 municipalities in Ceará. In Fortaleza, there are 227 vaccination points, including the Zoonoses Surveillance Units (UVZ), with service from 8 am to 4 pm, for dogs and cats from three months of age onwards.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

To carry out the immunization of pets, guardians must carry the animal’s vaccination card. Those who do not have the document receive the card at the time of vaccination, with registration of the application.

Check the list of rabies vaccination sites in Fortaleza

In addition, during vaccination, protectors must adopt some safety measures: the dog must be properly with a guide and collar and, in the case of an angry dog, a muzzle must be adopted. Cats need to be herded in specific crates to prevent leakage.

According to the Health Department (Sesa), the goal is to vaccinate more than 2.3 million animals this year in Ceará, with 1.4 million dogs and almost 900,000 cats. This year, until September, 56 cases of animal rabies were confirmed in the state. In 2020, 76 were registered.

According to the manager of the Fortaleza Environmental Surveillance Cell, Atualpa Soares, the main symptoms of the infected animals are aggressiveness, excessive salivation, muscle tremors, paralysis of the hind limbs, among others. He reinforced the importance of immunization to prevent animal rabies.

“Of all rabies monitoring measures, the most important and effective is vaccination, therefore, the campaign aims to reinforce and guarantee the health and protection of animals and their families”, guarantees Atualpa.

Rabies is a serious acute viral infectious disease that can be transmitted to humans by bites, scratches and saliva from infected animals in contact with injured skin or mucous membranes.

The disease affects the central nervous system and can lead to death, both in humans and animals. The vaccine is the only way to prevent the disease.