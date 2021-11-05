Defense Works, Celtics Run Over Miami, Best NBA Campaign So Far | nba

The Miami Heat arrived for the game with the NBA’s second-best offense and second-best defense in points per 100 possessions. It was the team with the best campaign (6-1) and streak of five victories. But the Boston Celtics ignored the odds and went 95-78 on Thursday night in Miami. Six players scored in double digits for the team. The highest scorer was Jaylen Brown, with 17.

The biggest highlight, however, was the defense, which limited Miami to a night of 34.6% on the pitch (28 of 81) and 22% of the perimeter (9 of 41). Jayson Tatum spent the first three quarters zero in points, but woke up in the last half, with 10. The Celtics won only their fourth victory, against five defeats in this beginning of the season. The next challenge is against the Dallas Mavericks, on Saturday, away from home.

Highlights: Boston Celtics 95 x 78 Miami Heat by NBA

On the Miami side, Jimmy Butler had 20 points. Duncan Robinson contributed 16 but hit only 5 of 17 perimeter attempts. Kyle Lowry had 6 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists. The point guard left the game early after a teammate fell on his left ankle. The team suffered an avalanche in the second quarter, with 33-9, and was unable to react after the game. The chance to resume the great start to the campaign is this Saturday, at home, against the Utah Jazz.

Robert Williams stops Bam Adebayo's move

heat

Jimmy Butler (20 pts, 4 rebs)

Duncan Robinson (16 pts, 5 baskets of three)

Bam Adebayo (13 pts, 7 rebs, 4 asts)

Kyle Lowry (6 pts, 7 rebs, 5 asts)

Celtics

Jaylen Brown (17 pts, 5 asts)

Dennis Schroder (14 pts, 5 rebs, 6 asts)

Aaron Nesmith (13 pts)

Al Horford (10 pts, 7 rebs)

heat

Victor Oladipo (knee)

Max Strus (knee)

Kyle Lowry (ankle – played 28 minutes)

Celtics

Josh Richardson (foot)

Jaylen Brown (thigh – played 29 minutes)

Turnovers

Heat 18

Celtics 16

Points in the bottle

Heat 36

Celtics 28

Court shots

Heat 28/81 (34.6%)

Celtics 31/78 (39.7%)

three shots

Heat 9/41 (22%)

Celtics 16/41 (39%)

free throws

Heat 13/19 (68.4%)

Celtics 17/20 (85%)

Score Chart

First period – Heat 24 to 18: Duncan Robinson started with the hot hand, with 3 perimeter balls for 9 points, basket of the first partial. Miami completely dominated the actions and gave 7 assists in 8 baskets on the court, with excellent ball movement. The advantage reached 8 and ended in 6.

Second Period – Celtics 33 to 9: A tour of Boston, with the unrecognizable home team. And look, Tatum finished the first half zeroed. Brown, Schroder and Smart did the job on penetrations and free throws, plus a stifling defense. There were 11 points to zero generated from the opponent’s turnovers. Score from 51 to 33 in the range.

Third period – Draw 24 to 24: Miami tried a backlash early in the third period and narrowed the lead to 8, but Boston soon recovered. The home team’s performance night was below criticism, with 19 out of 57 on the court (33.3%) and 6 out of 32 on the perimeter (18.7%). Tatum remained zero and played little, with four fouls. Score from 75 to 57.

Fourth period – Heat 21 to 20: With the game practically decided, Miami still tried a reaction sketch, but stopped at 10 points of Jayson Tatum, who woke up in the game. In the end, the news that Kyle Lowry would not return with ankle problems. Jaylen Brown was also banned from the rest of the duel with thigh pain.

heat

06/11 – Jazz (home)

11/08 – Nuggets (outside)

11/10 – Lakers (outside)

Celtics

06/11 – Mavericks (outside)

11/10 – Raptors (home)

11/12 – Bucks (home)

