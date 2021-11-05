Deleted from A Fazenda 13, Erasmo says Marina’s team deleted messages · TV News

Eliminated from A Fazenda 13 on Thursday night (4), Erasmo Viana spoke about his relationship with Marina Ferrari before entering confinement. In the Decompression Cabin, the digital influencer accused the team from Alagoas of deleting some messages between them. “She was the one who started the subject,” he stated.

“You talked to yourself for a while, you already rolled this print in the circle,” joked Lucas Selfie, commenting on the conversation that Marina’s administrators published to deny what Erasmus said about her having hit on him. In conversations, the influencer appears to dodge the advances.

“What do you mean? So they erased the messages and printed this,” he said. “Did she answer you? There’s a print running of you interacting without success,” said the comedian. “Damn, so they erased! Just for you to have an idea, a conversation with Rico is recorded [Melquiades] of me telling her she texted me,” he said.

“The admins go out, they’re not silly. I was flirting with Erika [Schneider], and she came to talk to me. There are pictures, they went to my studio to train”, defended the Bahian. “It’s very easy to delete [as mensagens] and play the print. This is very easy to do,” he accused.

Within the confinement, Erasmo told Rico and Gui Araujo that he exchanged messages with Marina on social media when he was in Maceió and that the blogger showed interest in him.

