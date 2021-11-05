Deltan Dallagnol announces departure from Federal Public Ministry | Paraná

The former coordinator of the Lava Jato task force Deltan Dallagol announced, on Thursday (4), the departure of the Federal Public Ministry (MPF).

The announcement was made in a video posted on social media. Dallagnol left the MPF after 18 years.

“This decision to leave the Public Ministry was not an easy one. I am very proud of the Public Ministry and the work it does for Brazilian society in different areas. However, our working instruments to achieve justice have been weakened, destroyed”, stated.

“I have a lot of ideas about how I can contribute and I will be able to better evaluate, reflect and pray about those ideas after I leave the Public Ministry,” he said.

Dallagnol had already stepped down from coordinating the task force in September 2020, after six years at the helm of the operation.

At the time, he said he would need to spend more time with his daughter, who had shown signs of developmental regression.

In February 2021, the task force “came out of existence”, according to the MPF, and the task force’s prosecutors joined the Special Action Group to Combat Organized Crime (Gaeco).