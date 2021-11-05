Deltan finally decides to make politics in politics and leaves the MPF

The prosecutor of the Republic Deltan Dallagnol finally decided to enter politics to make politics and definitively resigned from his position in the Federal Public Ministry, to compete for a seat in the Chamber of Deputies in 2022. The information was anticipated by journalist Eliane Cantanhêde, from state.

The now former prosecutor Deltan DallagnolFernando Frazão/Agency Brazil

Former coordinator and spokesman for the “jet wash” consortium, Dallagnol, after experiencing moments of glory supported by a friendly press and partner of the Curitiba scheme, has now been bitterly criticized and is under the gun of the Ministry’s National Council Public.

This was not the case while the lavajatista plot prevailed in Brazilian public opinion. Deltan, who is part of 52 CNMP cases, had only received two penalties so far: a censorship and a warning, the latter being suspended by the Supreme Court.

In the case of the already iconic Power point, which placed former president Lula at the center of a criminal organization, for example, Deltan was benefited by statute of limitations in an administrative proceeding postponed no less than 42 times before being tried.

In September of last year, however, he ended up leaving the coordination of the said operation, buried during the administration of the current attorney general of the Republic, Augusto Aras. The shovel of lime in the negotiations in Curitiba took place after the dissemination of messages from him with former judge Sergio Moro and other prosecutors, via the Telegram application.

The expectation, according to the columnist of state, is that Deltan joins the same party chosen by Moro to contest next year’s elections, Podemos, led by senator Alvaro Dias, also from Paraná, like both.

Now 41 years old, Deltan was one of the main interlocutors of the investigation with the media, as of 2014. It was up to him to organize the different fronts of investigation among the team of prosecutors involved in the case. But it had reduced participation in the day-to-day of processes and hearings in the Federal Court.

Deltan’s colleague in the capital of Paraná, prosecutor Diogo Castor de Mattos had his resignation approved by the CNMP last October 18th. The case involved participating in the creation of a billboard in honor of the consortium in Curitiba.