Deltan’s departure from the MPF married to Moro split prosecutors

The announcement of the now ex-prosecutor Deltan Dallagnol about his departure from the MPF (Federal Prosecutor’s Office), in the same week that former judge Sergio Moro started meetings and meetings to shape a pre-candidacy for the presidency of the Republic, divided prosecutors who worked and know Deltan.

The column spoke with some prosecutors who told the weather in Whatsapp groups and in the internal email network. The possibility that Deltan would embark on a political career had been seen by colleagues for some time. So the MPF’s departure yesterday wasn’t exactly a surprise. Some wished luck and praised their colleague. Others criticized. In these groups, they wrote messages like “It’s already late” and “I’m glad you left”, “We’re going to be able to rebuild the MPF”.

But Deltan’s announcement, coupled with Moro’s actions in Brasília, was criticized internally in the MPF. For some prosecutors, Deltan reinforced the flank of public criticism that Operation Lava Jato had political goals. For a group of prosecutors working in the criminal field, Deltan’s announcement yesterday has further undermined the institution’s work and it must have escalated to his rejection among his now former colleagues.

Deltan was, until the height of Operation Lava Jato, a strong figure within the MPF and with great support from his colleagues. However, since the leak of messages between him, other members of the MPF and Moro, a case disclosed by the website The Intercept, Deltan started to lose support.

An episode reported by prosecutors to the column yesterday occurred during the mobilization of members of the MPF against PEC 5, which was defeated in the Chamber of Deputies and could change the composition of the CNMP (National Council of the Public Ministry).

Some members of the MPF had advised Deltan not to get directly involved in the demonstrations so as not to worsen the climate of criticism of the institution, coming, in particular, from the series of reports by Vazajato.

However, Deltan ignored the request and nevertheless made public statements on Twitter about the issue. Now, with the announcement of his departure, some prosecutors believed that he was already making a political move, thinking of announcing his departure from the MPF.

Deltan has yet to announce his plans, but he is expected to join Podemos to run for office in the 2022 election.