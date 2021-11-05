Deolane Bezerra cries with MC Kevin’s song ‘Doctor 3’

Deolane Bezerra’s long-awaited party had a moment of emotion. MC Kevin’s widow couldn’t hold back her tears when listening to the song “Doctor 3”, which lyrics were written by the singer as a statement to the lawyer. The birthday girl was comforted by some guests and continued to sing the song.
The day before the party, by the way, Deolane showed the excerpt of her first song as a singer and DJ, which is a kind of ‘answer’ to “Doctor 3”. “What’s the use of this Gucci, what’s the use of these Pradas, I don’t have you, that’s not worth anything”, says the excerpt sung by the lawyer in a live on Instagram. However, the release date for the full song has yet to be released.
The celebration also featured shacks, crashers being barred at the door and a separation between famous guests from influencers and sub-celebrities. In the reserved box, celebrities such as Simone and Simaria, Jojo Todynho, Virginia Fonseca, Zé Felipe, Belo, Gracyane Barbosa, João Guilherme, Nicole Bahls and many other names enjoyed the event.
On the web, some netizens criticized Deolane’s decision. “This Deolane party was very chaotic. They put a thousand people in a place that fits a hundred and separated sub-celebrities from the most famous. I found it funny and humiliating”, “If Deolane’s party was divided between subs and famous, will the whiskey worth a thousand reais which group is to drink, huh?” and “I swear, I wasn’t even going to this humiliation” were some of the comments that emerged on social media.