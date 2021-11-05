Deolane Bezerra cries with MC Kevin’s song ‘Doctor 3’

Deolane Bezerra’s long-awaited party had a moment of emotion. MC Kevin’s widow couldn’t hold back her tears when listening to the song “Doctor 3”, which lyrics were written by the singer as a statement to the lawyer. The birthday girl was comforted by some guests and continued to sing the song.

The day before the party, by the way, Deolane showed the excerpt of her first song as a singer and DJ, which is a kind of ‘answer’ to “Doctor 3”. “What’s the use of this Gucci, what’s the use of these Pradas, I don’t have you, that’s not worth anything”, says the excerpt sung by the lawyer in a live on Instagram. However, the release date for the full song has yet to be released.