Deolane Bezerra separates famous and sub-celebrities at a R$ 4.5 million party – Famous

Deolane Bezerra (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

the birthday party of



Deolane Calf



, widow of



MC Kevin



, generated several comments on social networks, this Wednesday night (11/03), in São Paulo. Some guests shared photos showing that there was a banner dividing the famous from other people, as well as having another division for the sub-celebrities.

Some reports found on Twitter inform that there was a kind of box, where they were



Simone Mendes



,



Simaria



,



Jojo Todynho



,



Virginia Fonseca



,



Joe Felipe



,



beautiful



,



Gracyanne Barbosa



,



João Guilherme



,



Nicole Bahls



, among others, and a separate environment for guests who are less famous.

Apparently Deolane divided the party into famous and subcelebs, who is a subceleb cannot move to another part of the party with famous people, only if they have permission. %u2014 %u0618 (@jessicxsf) November 4, 2021

The party had 900 guests and it is estimated that the lawyer disbursed BRL 4.5 million on the night, according to



The Fuxico



.



Deolane



wore two clothes of the stylist



Israel Valentine



, arriving at the party with a transparent look of R$ 90 thousand, embroidered with Swarovski crystals, simulating the silhouette of a snake, with a long tail in feathers. In another moment,



Heifer



he wore a little golden monkey, also with crystals, which cost R$ 40 thousand, decorated with sneakers.

In addition to all the luxury of the party, the famous one went for the jewelry of



Paulo Teixeira



. Necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings cost around R$1.2 million. The night featured shows from



Simone



and



Simaria



,



beautiful



,



Eric Land



,



MC David



and



MC Danya



. Guests received a treat that cost R$ 500 each. For women, for example, there were lingerie and nightgowns.