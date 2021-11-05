Deolane Bezerra separates famous and sub-celebrities at a R$ 4.5 million party – Famous

the birthday party of


Deolane Calf

, widow of


MC Kevin

, generated several comments on social networks, this Wednesday night (11/03), in São Paulo. Some guests shared photos showing that there was a banner dividing the famous from other people, as well as having another division for the sub-celebrities.

Some reports found on Twitter inform that there was a kind of box, where they were

Simone Mendes

,

Simaria

,

Jojo Todynho

,

Virginia Fonseca

,

Joe Felipe

,

beautiful

,

Gracyanne Barbosa

,

João Guilherme

,

Nicole Bahls

, among others, and a separate environment for guests who are less famous.

The party had 900 guests and it is estimated that the lawyer disbursed BRL 4.5 million on the night, according to

The Fuxico

.


Deolane

wore two clothes of the stylist

Israel Valentine

, arriving at the party with a transparent look of R$ 90 thousand, embroidered with Swarovski crystals, simulating the silhouette of a snake, with a long tail in feathers. In another moment,


Heifer

he wore a little golden monkey, also with crystals, which cost R$ 40 thousand, decorated with sneakers.

In addition to all the luxury of the party, the famous one went for the jewelry of

Paulo Teixeira

. Necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings cost around R$1.2 million. The night featured shows from

Simone

and

Simaria

,

beautiful

,

Eric Land

,

MC David

and

MC Danya

. Guests received a treat that cost R$ 500 each. For women, for example, there were lingerie and nightgowns.