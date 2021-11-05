Deolane Bezerra’s luxury party brings together famous couples. Photos!

Deolane Bezerra turned 34 and chose two looks by stylist Israel Valentim for the birthday party: the first with transparency and embroidered with Swarovski crystals, imitating the silhouette of a snake with a long tail in feathers. The second was a gold jumpsuit. too bright for a night valued at more than R$4.5 million.

The influencer also wore jewelry by Paulo Teixeira, which cost a little more than R$1.2 million. With a guest list full of famous people, Deolane received couples Carlinhos Maia and Lucas Guimarães, Virgínia Fonseca and Zé Felipe, Kevinho and Gabriela Versiani, Belo and Gracyanne Barbosa, DJ Bárbara Labres and Debora Moura, Rust and Thais Vasconcelos, Mirela Janis and Yugnir Angelo, and Gabi Martins and Tierry.



The event was held at Mansão Ferrara, at Villagio Europeo, in São Paulo, this Wednesday (3), and had shows by Simone and Simaria, Belo, Eric Land, MC Davi and MC Danya. In form of thanks to those present at the site, the widow of MC Kevin – who died in a tragic accident when falling from the balcony of a hotel in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro – spent around R$ 500 on souvenirs for each one. Lingeries and nightgowns were part of the treats package.

Deolane Bezerra’s party details

The anniversary menu was also special: nine main courses were served, in addition to the starters with pies, soups and salads. Lots of champagne, wine, draft beer and energy drinks. All this at ease, in ten bars scattered with bartenders, who will guarantee the good drinks.

In the invitation, it was already possible to see such ostentation that the “doctor” was willing to pay for it: gold-plated chocolates and imported whiskey arrived at the guests’ house.

Lawyer separates famous guests from sub-celebrities

Deolane’s birthday was a topic on social media. The event ended up generating controversy because some guests denounced that there was a banner dividing the most famous people from the sub-celebrities and unknown people in the place. According to reports on the web, the party had a kind of box, where Jojo Todynho, João Guilherme, Nicole Bahls, among others, and the “common” area were. On Twitter, many criticized the split.