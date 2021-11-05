Deputies go to the STF to question maneuvers adopted by Lira in the vote on the PEC dos Precatório | Policy

A group of deputies filed a lawsuit in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to contest the rite adopted by the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), in the vote of the PEC dos Precatórios.

The PEC, the government’s main bet to make a R$ 400 Brazilian Aid feasible, was approved in the first round in the Chamber on Wednesday (3). The score was tight. 308 favorable votes were needed. The government managed to rally 312.

However, for some deputies, the government only got the necessary vote because Lira adopted irregular maneuvers in the vote.

They point out two main irregularities:

voted deputies who were not present in the Chamber

an agglutinative amendment was voted that did not meet the criteria of the bylaws (understand below)

Rodrigo Maia, former president of the Chamber and deputy, said in an interview with GloboNews that the vote was irregular: ‘We are going to file a writ of mandamus against voting rites’

The deputies questioned in the action the remote voting of parliamentarians who were on official mission at COP 26, the world climate conference held in Glasgow, Scotland.

The deputies argue that, according to the internal regulations of the Chamber, the parliamentarian who performs an official diplomatic or cultural mission must be licensed, and, therefore, cannot vote on matters analyzed in plenary.

” (…) With the exclusive scope of ensuring the approval of the matter yesterday by the plenary, Bureau Act No. 212, of November 3, 2021, was downloaded, which allowed the remote voting of parliamentarians on an official mission to the COP26 , in Glasgow, Scotland”, says the document.

“In a case-by-case manner and in patent deviation, an act was issued to guarantee the quorum necessary for the approval of the irritating agglutinative amendment”, affirm the deputies.

The agglutinative substitute amendment is the final text that was put to the vote. It has this name because it brings together all the amendments (suggested changes) that were presented to the proposal throughout the process.

But the deputies allege that the agglutinative amendment was registered before the registration of the other amendments that served as its basis.

In the action to the STF, the deputies claim that the agglutinative amendment was presented at 9:05 pm, while the amendments that would support the changes were presented at 9:55 pm.

According to the parliamentarians, the maneuver violates the regimental principles and the Constitution.

“To give cause to the agglutinative amendment, the editorial amendment, at the very least, should have preceded it, which did not even occur”, write the deputies.

The action is signed by Alessandro Molon (PSB-RJ), Fernanda Melchionna (PSOL-RS), Kim Kataguiri (DEM-SP), Marcelo Freixo (PSB-RJ), Vanderlei Macris (PSDB-SP) and Joice Hasselman (PSL- SP).

The deputies also argue that the amendments that would justify changes in the main text of the PEC, in the form of an agglutinative amendment, should have been presented during the processing of the PEC in the special committee that discussed the matter.

In the case of the PEC dos Precatórios, four amendments were presented in time, but none of them obtained the necessary number of signatures.

“The place of presentation of the editorial amendment, to justify the agglutinative one, was not the proper one and the regimental deadline was not observed, because, as is evident from the official procedure itself, extracted from the Chamber’s website”, the action states.

The deputies also claim that they tried to obtain the list of parliamentarians who were on an official mission at COP 26 to find out who voted in favor of the PEC dos Precatórios, but they were unable to obtain the list of names.

‘Certainly more than 10 parliamentarians were licensed, on a diplomatic mission in Glasgow, which is already enough to consider rejected the agglutinative amendment, which was approved by a narrow majority, 312 of the 308 necessary. Subtracting the votes of licensed parliamentarians, at least 302 Deputies would be reached, which would entail the rejection of the matter”, they argue.

The former president of the Chamber Rodrigo Maia said this Friday (5) in an interview with GloboNews that Lira did not obey the regulations of the Chamber in the vote on the PEC dos Precatórios.

“Those who were not in Brasília, but were not on an official mission, could not vote. But a deputy who was in Scotland, on an official mission, could vote. It is an unbelievable thing,” said Maia.

‘Amendments were decisive for the approval of the PEC’, says Maia about voting on Precatório