DF drivers deal with losses from expensive and also adulterated gasoline

posted on 11/05/2021 06:00



Gabriella spent R$1,200 to repair the car, after filling up with fake gasoline at a famous branded gas station – (credit: Minervino Júnior/CB)

In addition to facing the widespread increase in fuel prices in the country — with a cost that reaches R$ 7.59 in some establishments in the federal capital — consumers have another concern: the quality of the product. Every four days this year, on average, three gas stations were denounced for selling the adulterated input in the DF, according to the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). From January to September 31, the autarchy registered 204 complaints of this type against reseller companies. In the whole of last year, the amount was equal to 268 (read Complaints).

Regular gasoline sold at gas stations has chemical components, but one of the differences between quality and modified gasoline is the amount of alcohol added to the mixture. A specialist in automotive maintenance at the Rogers Auto Service workshop, Josiel Oliveira, 21, says that there are two types of this fuel: formulated and adulterated. The first has up to 27% anhydrous alcohol — no water — the product has a detonating role. “It makes for the perfect burning”, he comments. In the case of the second, hydrated alcohol is added to the compound — which had already received ethanol.

Some of the solvents cause irreparable damage to vehicles and can melt components of the car’s fuel injection system, lead to gasoline leakage, loss of residue from the rubber that seals parts, as well as clogging the fuel injection nozzles. “The loss is big, even more for owners of imported cars, who have four parts like this. Each one costs around R$ 2 thousand. In popular cars, the price is around R$ 500”, highlights Josiel.

In most cases of ethanol fraud, resellers introduce water in an amount greater than the permitted amount — 6% to 7% of the product’s composition. There is also a record of mixing hydrated alcohol or adding methanol to the pump — a chemical as good as fuel, but extremely dangerous and toxic. The result of tampering causes serious problems for the vehicle, such as loss of engine power; high consumption; failure to start, especially in the morning when the engine is cold; and, in an extreme situation, machinery breakdown. The cost of repairs can reach R$ 80 thousand, depending on the car.

Owner of Ideal Soluções Automotivas, Sandro Ferrari, 55, says that the nearly 200 complaints filed with the ANP this year do not match the number of customers who seek his workshop to solve problems caused by adulterated fuels. He remembers that the problem usually appears in the medium and long term; for this reason, and for the fear of not being able to prove it, many consumers fail to report it.

“A gas station has a capacity of approximately 20 thousand liters of gasoline. The entrepreneur buys 18 thousand from the distributor and mixes another 2000 liters of a cheaper additive. Generally, the engine cannot burn this fuel. So, the product remains in the tank , and the problem appears after the third time the driver refuels with the adulterated. There are rare cases in which the car has a problem after the service”, explains Sandro Ferrari.

suspicions

Administrator Gabriella Lacerda de Oliveira, 34, had to shell out R$1,200 because of the poor quality of fuel at a gas station in Samambaia Sul. R$0.30 cheaper than the average. “My car reservation was running out, so I went there. At the time, the car didn’t start. I kept trying to start it, and another customer said the same thing happened to him,” he says.

After a few minutes, Gabriella was able to start the vehicle and take it to a garage, where it was determined that the problem was the fuel. “The mechanic asked some questions and, right away, he found out what it was. I had to replace a part that had broken down. After that, I started refueling in a reliable place and I never had any problems again,” he adds. The consumer did not file a complaint with the ANP because she believed she had no evidence, as those responsible for the post denied that the product was tampered with.

President of the Federal District’s Fuel and Lubricant Retail Trade Union (Sindicombustíveis-DF), Paulo Tavares comments that the organization does not carry out product quality control assessments at service stations, but warns that consumers should be wary of very low prices. “If a liter of gasoline is sold at R$ 6.50 to the establishments and they resell it for a very low price, (the entrepreneurs) would not be making a profit. So, if it is very close to the value (purchased by the company), the customer may suspect that something is wrong,” he advises.

A lawyer specializing in consumer law, Taynara Tiemi Ono emphasizes that drivers also need to be aware of possible price abuses. It is necessary to verify, according to her, if the value charged by a certain establishment is justified and if it is in line with the average charged in the region. “If the client is faced with a disproportionate increase, it is possible to file a complaint with Procon, which will investigate the facts. Confirming that it is an abusive act, the institute will adopt the appropriate measures”, he stresses.

Complaints

Complaints against fuel sales stations in the Federal District registered with the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP)

2018 — 332

2019 — 311

2020 — 268

2021 (January to September) — 204