Director reveals whose mysterious voice is in the post-credits scene

At the end of Eternos, the new film from Marvel’s Cinematographic Universe, we have two post-credit scenes. One of them brings Dane Whitman, the character of Kit Harington, getting ready to take the Ebony Sword, when he hears a voice, questioning if he really wanted to do this.

Now, director Chloe Zhao confirmed, in an interview with Fandom, that the voice was none other than Mahershala Ali like the Blade She said:

“That was the voice of one of my favorite superheroes, Mr. Blade himself. Blade, Blade, Blade, yeah!”

The character will soon win a solo film, directed by Bassam Tariq with a script by Stacy Osei-Kuffour. When talking about having the chance to introduce the character to the MCU, Zhao spoke of what he expects from the hero’s film, saying:

“You’ll just have to wait for it. I don’t know what they’re going to do in the movie, but Mahershala is a treasure. It’s going to be epic.”

In the comics, the Blade it’s the black knight have participated in several adventures together, including being part of the MI-13, a British intelligence agency that investigates and fights against paranormal threats.

