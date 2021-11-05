Discover clubs that have won the most Libertadores titles in recent years

There are only 23 days left for the grand final of the Copa Libertadores da América and two Brazilian clubs will face each other for the title of the competition. Flamengo and Palmeiras will face off on November 27, in Montevideo, Uruguay, inside the Centenário stadium to seek to become the best team in America.

To reach the final, Flamengo had an impeccable campaign with the right to an unbeaten record. The Most Wanted had 17 games without losing in the competition after eliminating Barcelona de Guayaquil by 2-0. Palmeiras had to overcome another Brazilian club that has been going through a great phase, Atlético-MG. In the semi-finals, Palestra and Galo faced each other in matches that ended in a tie for the first 0 x 0 and in the return game at Mineirão the score was 1 x 1, the advantage went to Verdão, who qualified due to the goal away from home. On one hand Flamengo won two titles in two finals they played, on the other Palmeiras are also looking for their third title, but they are more experienced in the finals, this will be the sixth disputed by the São Paulo club.

This is the 61st edition of the continental competition that has Independiente, from Argentina, as the team that won the most titles in the competition, there were seven in total. THE Argentina is even the country with the highest number of champions, there are 25 titles won by teams in the country, but the Brazil comes right after with 20 titles. In the runner-up position, Brazilians surpass the “Hermanos”, there are 16 against 12.

O Boca Juniores is the second team that has won the most titles in the competition, there are six in all of history, and it is the most champion in the last two decades, have been four times in the last 20 years. On the Brazilian side, Santos, São Paulo and Grêmio are the teams that won the most finals, there are three for each. Although who has won the most recognition in the last 20 editions was Internacional, which won the title twice. Flamengo, Palmeiras, São Paulo, Santos, Corinthians, Atlético-MG and Grêmio also reached the top in this period, each raising the cup once.

Remember that this year’s finalists were the champions of the last two editions. Palmeiras is looking for the bi-championship, while Flamengo won the 2019 edition. Palmeiras was champion in 2020, after beating Santos by 1×0 and Rubro-negro Carioca beat River Plate in 2019 by 2×1 in the decisive match.