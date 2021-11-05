Discovery+ Announces Brazil Launch Date and Subscription Pricing

Documentaries on science and technology, gastronomy and travel programs, reality shows, animations and educational children’s series. This is the menu that Discovery+, the channel’s straming platform, offers to Brazilians as of its launch, on November 9th.

The catalog includes original and exclusive content, in addition to the Discovery Channel, Discovery Kids, Discovery Home & Health, TLC, Animal Planet, Discovery Investigation, Discovery Turbo, Discovery Science, Food Network and HGTV collections. The Discovery+ subscription will cost R$21.90 monthly, or twelve installments of R$18.90, for those who choose the annual plan, for purchase through discoveryplus.com.br.

At launch, the platform will be offered with a 25% discount, in a promotional value of 12 installments of R$ 16.24 for the annual plan, valid for 30 days from the launch date. There will also be a combo with Globoplay for R$34.90 (the individual subscription to Globo’s platform costs R$22.90).

The service will be available for iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, as well as Smart TVs, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Claro’s setup box. The initial collection will have more than 25 thousand episodes of series, most of them dubbed. Discovery+ still has more than 40 productions in progress and 150 in development – ​​plus more than 200 international original productions ready to debut in the coming months, which should ensure a very high update frequency for the platform.

Among the highlights of the streaming programming – which will have simultaneous premieres with cable TV channels – is the exclusive premiere of the national version of the reality ‘Largados e Pelados’, one of the most popular of the brand. The original ‘Largados e Pelados’, ’90 Days to Marry’ and ‘Brothers to the Work’ will also be available at launch.

But so that your kids don’t run into a naked guy in the forest when they’re looking for a cartoon to see, Discovery+ will allow you to create up to five unique profiles – including those targeting kids content. Animations such as ‘Peppa Pig’, ‘O Show da Luna’ and ‘Mini Beat Power Rockers’ will have their full seasons in the catalog. The children’s section will also feature original and exclusive national series such as ‘Mundo Curiozoo’ and ‘Ba Da Bean’.

Discovery+ comes to compete in content with Disney+ (and its National Geographic products), Paramount+ and some content from Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Although it is coming now, its future, however, is uncertain. In May, AT&T announced a deal to merge its WarnerMedia content unit with Discovery, which could affect Discovery+ and HBO Max.

Discovery President and CEO David Zaslav revealed during the conference call that less than half of Discovery+ subscribers in the US are also HBO Max subscribers. According to him, with the right package, it would provide “a real opportunity to broaden the base of the combined offer”. According to the company, while the merger is not authorized by the US antitrust entity, each company follows its individual strategy.

Globally, Discovery recently announced, in a presentation to announce third quarter results, that it already has more than 20 million subscribers for its direct-to-consumer services, including Discovery+. In the last three months alone, more than 3 million new customers would have joined the platform, which in addition to Brazil was launched in Canada and the Philippines in recent days.

