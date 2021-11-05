Disney of Shanghai reopens after confining 30,000 for 1 case of covid-19

Disneyland Shanghai, China, reopened its doors this Wednesday (3) for regulars to enter — and leave — after confining more than 30,000 people inside the Magic Kingdom park since Sunday (31) due to a case of covid-19 detected in the complex.

State news agency Xinhua News released an upbeat video of the reopening moment, as the resort thanked “the understanding, cooperation and patience of the past few days, while Disneyland Shanghai and Disneytown suspended operations under control and prevention directives.” and pandemic,” says the statement on the parks website.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the lockdown took place after a single attendee who had been in the park on Saturday (30) received information that she had contact with a person infected with SARS-CoV-2. She got a positive result on her test on Sunday.

Chinese government officials then closed Disneyland and Disneytown to control and test everyone present there.

All employees would have passed a battery of two nucleic acid tests in 48 hours, according to Disney. In total, 33,863 people were tested, with no positive results. The 920 samples taken from the environment were also negative, informed the city of Shanghai.

Everyone present at the parks on that occasion must comply with a mandatory two-day quarantine and undergo testing on the first, second, seventh and 14th day of visiting the complex.

The reopening took place at 10 am and all attendees were subjected to a temperature and health status check, in addition to having to wear masks and maintain a distance of at least one meter from visitors from other groups.

The measures are part of the Chinese government’s “Covid Zero” policy, which tries to contain small outbreaks with stringent lockdowns today. On Saturday, China registered 72 cases of covid-19. Yesterday, that number was 103, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the country of more than 1.4 billion inhabitants has registered 97,600 cases of the disease.