‘Doesn’t fit Manchester City’, shoots English legend about R$718 million reinforcement requested by Guardiola

Former striker Michael Owen recalled that Jack Grealish is not City’s only star and that’s why he has struggled in his first games for the club.

Last English to take to Golden Ball (2001), the former attacker Michael Owen revealed his doubts regarding the arrival of Jack Grealish at Manchester City. Speaking to British TV station “Sky Sports”, the formerLiverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester United stated that the shirt 10 does not fit the Citizens.

Grealish returns to the field for Manchester City this Saturday (6), at 9:30 am (GMT), for superclassic against Manchester United, at Old Trafford, for Premier League, and with LIVE broadcast and exclusive for the ESPN on Star+.

Hired at the request of coach Pep Guardiola at the start of the current European season, Grealish came from Aston Villa and it was the most expensive signing in City history, in exchange for 117 million euros (R$ 718 million at that time). On the field, however, it has not been performing as expected. In the first 15 games for the new club, the midfielder only scored two goals and gave three assists.

Owen, for his part, made it clear that he admires the athlete’s football, but believes that at City he won’t have the same performance as, for example, at Villa. At club Birmingham he was the center of attention, something that in Manchester is different, as the cast is packed with other stars.

“I’m a big fan of Jack Grealish. He’s brave and asks for the ball even under pressure. He’s exceptional. He’ll be a hit because he’s a very good player playing for a very good team. on another team? Maybe not. I don’t think he necessarily fits Manchester City,” he began by saying.

To support his argument, the former England striker recalled that, so far, the only statistic led by the player at City is the fouls received. And in his view, this is not what the Manchester club needs at the moment.

“He is the most fouled player in the Premier League, but I don’t think City want that. When City take a foul in their favor in the final third of the field, they put the ball back in play and start again.. . Grealish is fantastic, but it doesn’t fit like a glove. He’ll score goals, but it doesn’t fit like a glove,” he continued.

“He used to be the best on the team [no Aston Villa]. Now play with other great players. He must learn to trust his teammates more and try to do things faster,” he concluded.