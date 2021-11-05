‘Double Eleven’ on AliExpress has POCO smartphones with unbeatable price

Anyone who is already an AliExpress customer knows that November 11th is synonymous with an unbeatable discount on the marketplace. This is because on this date happens the so-called “Double Eleven” or “Single Day”, which is the “Singles Day” in China, and which there is even more important than Black Friday when it comes to promotion.

Although the date is not celebrated here, the Chinese retail giant will bring the same atmosphere of unmissable offers to Brazilian customers with millions of products with up to 80% discount, free shipping and fast delivery in up to 15 days.

Credit: Xiaomi | Disclosure POCO F3 is costing in the AliExpress promotion between R$1,801.96 and R$3.032.43, depending on the desired version

In addition, Catraca Livre has four exclusive discount coupons to make your purchases even cheaper: with the code D11 turnstile8, users have a R$50 discount for purchases over R$280; already with the coupon D11 turnstile15, it’s R$85 off for purchases over R$565; with the code D11 turnstile30, you have R$170 off for purchases over R$1,170; and with the coupon D11 turnstile 45, you have R$250 off for purchases over R$1,700.

But as AliExpress already knows that the anxiety of its Brazilian customers is enormous, the marketplace prepared a warm-up for the D-Day of the discount with a selection of desired products with promotional value.

This is the case of the POCO X3 GT, one of Xiaomi’s most recent launches, which has attracted a lot of attention due to the cost-benefit of the device.

Starting with the incredible possibilities that their cameras allow, since it has a 64 megapixel camera in the triple set of rear lenses that allows the device to record images with a resolution of 9238×6928 pixels, in addition to recording videos in 4K.

Credit: Xiaomi | Disclosure POCO X3 GT, one of Xiaomi’s most recent releases, has drawn a lot of attention due to the cost-effectiveness of the device

Another highlight is its 5000 mAh battery, which allows for much more autonomy to users of the device. The POCO X3 GT costs in the AliExpress promotion between R$ 1,568.70 and R$ 1,866.11, depending on the desired version.

For November 11th, AliExpress selected two must-see promotions for the Chinese cell phone brand: the first is for the POCO X3 Pro, which on that date will have a sale price between R$ 1,335.44 and R$ 3,032.43, depending on the desired version.

in this case, it's up to you to create a notice in your calendar or set an alarm on your smartphone, reminding you to return to this link and take advantage of the unmissable discount.

Credit: Xiaomi | Disclosure POCO X3 Pro will cost on November 11th between R$ 1,335.44 and R$ 3,032.43, depending on the desired version

Among the device’s differentials are the battery with 5160 mAh, the powerful Snapdragon 860 Qualcomm chip, a 20 megapixel front camera and a quadruple set of lenses in the rear camera, the main one being 48 megapixels. It allows the device to take pictures at a resolution of 8000×6000 pixels and record 4K videos at a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels.

The other smartphone from POCO with an exclusive promotion for the 11th of November is the F3. Equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip, the device is available both in the version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of memory, as well as in the version with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of memory, and costs between R$ 1,801.96 and R$ 3,032.43, depending on the desired version.

Credit: Xiaomi | Disclosure Available both in the version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of memory, as in the 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of memory, the POCO F3 will cost between R$ 1,801.96 and R$ 3,032.43 on November 11th

The smartphone also has a 20 megapixel front camera and a triple set of lenses on the rear camera, the main one being 48 megapixels. The big difference between the F3 and the X3 Pro is the battery, which in this model has a maximum capacity of 4520 mAh.

Did you like the highlights? So, take the opportunity to check out the special page with many more products on sale on AliExpress, remembering that the campaign is valid until November 13th or while supplies last.