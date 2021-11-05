Doutor Jairo · 10 foods recommended for those who want to lose weight, according to nutritionists

Yes, losing and maintaining weight is difficult. And with all the high-calorie convenience foods that are available 24/7, along with stealthy weight saboteurs like stress and lack of sleep that are often beyond our control, even the most worried people with health they may have difficulties. However, experts agree that the key to increasing the chances of successful weight loss can be achieved by consuming more foods with proven health benefits.

To help improve your eating habits, nutritionists recommend adding these foods to your shopping list.

1. apple

An apple a day can save you extra pounds. An average apple has about 95 calories and 5 grams of fiber. Her husks are also a rich source of ursolic acid, a natural compound that has been shown in preliminary studies to increase fat burning. In addition, one study reported that women who added three small apples (equal to 200 calories) to their diet a day lost 1.1 kg in 12 weeks – more than those who did not include the fruit in their diet.

2. Asparagus

They are known to make pee smell different. But they can do a lot more, like help beat bloating and lose weight, thanks to their diuretic properties and high fiber content. The vegetable also contains other nutrients, including vitamins A, C, E, K and B6, in addition to folic acid, iron, copper, calcium and proteins. They are also rich sources of antioxidants.

3. Beans

For a high-protein choice, beans are one of the best foods to savor when you’re trying to lose weight. They are metabolized slowly, so they can help with weight loss, keeping you fuller for longer. Half a cup of beans provides about 110 calories and 7 grams of protein, about the same amount of protein you would get in 30 grams of chicken or fish. Beans are also considered a nutrient-rich superfood, providing antioxidants, iron, potassium and zinc.

4. Red fruits

Want something sweet to enjoy that can help you thin and tone too? Eat more berries. They are low in calories and high in fiber and will satisfy your craving for sweets without added sugar. One study found that eating a 65-calorie serving of mixed berries led participants to eat 133 fewer calories at dinner compared to those who ate a 65-calorie sugary treat. Another study, which looked at the eating patterns of more than 130,000 adults over 20 years, found that red berries are some of the best fruits for maintaining a healthy weight.

5. Citrus fruits

Grapefruit (grapefruit) and sweet, juicy oranges are a tasty way to help maintain a healthy weight. An average orange has only 60 calories and 3 grams of fiber, while a grapefruit has about 100 calories and 4 grams of fiber. Due to their high water and fiber counts, citrus fruits have lower Glycemic Index scores and can help to moderate your blood sugar levels to keep you full longer.

6. cottage cheese

Cottage cheese has a long-standing reputation for being a healthy, diet-friendly food for good reason. It keeps you full because it’s high in protein and goes perfectly with sweets (like fresh fruit and cinnamon) or savory ones (like salad or your favorite vegetables). If you’re taking care of your weight, even the 4% fat version of cottage cheese [normalmente] has only 110 calories per serving, while the low-fat (2%) version has about 90.

7. Eggs

For a time, they were considered enemies, thanks to their cholesterol content. But eating eggs has not been shown to be linked to an increased risk of developing heart disease. Also, eggs have many beneficial nutrients for you. They are rich in satiating protein, vitamin E and contain only about 80 calories each.

8. Kale and other dark green vegetables

Dark leafy vegetables are nutrient-dense such as kale, spinach, and arugula; they are only about 25 to 30 calories per cup and are loaded with fiber, keeping you more satisfied with fewer calories. It’s important to focus on foods that provide the most nutrients for calories to help you feel better while losing weight.

9. Greek yogurt

Thanks to its high protein content and lower sugar content, Greek yogurt (as well as other types of European-style yogurt) can help keep cravings under control. It has about twice the protein and half the sugar of traditional yoghurts. A study of more than 8,500 European adults reported that those who consumed one serving or more of European-style yogurt every day were 20% less likely to become overweight and 38% less likely to become obese during the six-year study, compared to those who ate less than two servings of yogurt a week.

10. Potatoes

Potatoes have tons of fiber – especially in the skin. Fiber has a “fill” property, so you’ll feel full after eating and less likely to grab a snack before your next meal. A medium-sized potato has about 150 calories and good amounts of vitamin C and vitamin B6, as well as almost no fat.

