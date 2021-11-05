Download GTA: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition now available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers

Download GTA: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition now!

The day has come! Download GTA: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition is already available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers for console.

The new generation version of GTA: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition was unveiled last month with a trilogy of the first three GTAs from the 3D universe (GTA III, GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas), however, only Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas will be released on Xbox Game Pass, so if want to play the other two games you should buy the collection.

GTA: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition will land on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on November 11th, and will bring major graphical improvements such as high-resolution textures and lighting improvements. The game weighs about 22GB, it’s the download is only available through the Xbox app on smartphone or on the consoles.

