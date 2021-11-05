Due to ‘technical problems’, plane bound for Campinas makes an emergency landing at Brasília Airport | Federal District

A plane from the airline Azul had to make an emergency landing at Brasília International Airport, on the morning of Thursday (4), by technical problems. The aircraft left Goiânia (GO) at 5:50 am, bound for Campinas (SP), but had to stop in the capital.

A video shows movement on the runway and people getting off the plane, while a bus waits for passengers (watch above). According to Azul, “the landing of the plane and the disembarkation of Customers took place without incident and in safety”.

The company claims that passengers were relocated on other flights and continued their journey. However, it did not detail what was the “technical problem” suffered by the aircraft.

According to Inframerica, the concessionaire that manages Brasília Airport, the emergency landing had no impact on the terminal’s handling.

Check out the full statement from Azul about the situation:

“Azule clarifies that, due to technical problems, the aircraft that was carrying out flight AD4327 (Goiânia – Viracopos) had to switch to Brasília airport. Azul emphasizes that the landing of the plane and the disembarkation of Customers took place without incident and in safety.

The company emphasizes that it is providing all the necessary assistance, in accordance with Anac Resolution 400. Azul regrets the annoyances caused to its Clients and reinforces that measures such as these are necessary to guarantee the security of its operations.”