eFootball 2022 postpones update, and frustrates fans: “Disaster” | foot

The most anticipated update for eFootball 2022 will not arrive this year. This Friday, Konami announced that the free DLC that would bring new modes will be postponed to Q2 next year. The vagueness and the postponement again disappointed the legion of fans of the PES franchise.

Promised for November 11, this update promised to turn the fiasco of eFootball’s launch into a new game. With the unique Creative Teams mode, Konami imagined going up against the popular Ultimate Team of rival FIFA 22. The card system and online games, however, will not arrive this year.

This Friday morning, eFootball 2022 received the first update. This one arrives to fix the bugs and flaws that made the game the worst rated in the history of Steam. Hours later, through social networks, Konami apologized again and announced the postponement of the expected DLC.

— We would like to let all our players know that the 1.0.0 update, scheduled for November 11th, has been postponed to Q2 2022 — says part of the official note (check it out in full at the end of the article).

In addition to postponing the update, Konami has informed that all players who purchased the Premium Player Pack will be refunded. The community again unleashed a barrage of criticism at the Japanese developer. See below the repercussion of the ad:

Check out Konami’s note in full:

“We would like to let all our players know that Update 1.0.0, scheduled for November 11th, has been pushed back to Q2 2022. Also, everyone who pre-ordered the Premium Player Pack, which included items which can only be used after the 1.0.0 update, will be refunded.

We are working hard to deliver the experience our players are looking for and deserve in Q2 2022.