Eight years after first “threat”, Gre-Nal will have single fans for the first time in history | brazilian series a

Eight years after the “almost”, Gre-Nal will have single crowd for the first time in the history of the classic. on account of an injunction from the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) after the Gremista invasion of the Arena last weekend, only colorados will be in Beira-Rio on Saturday. An unpublished and sad chapter of a centenary history.

The failed attempt at a single crowd took place in 2013, as it happens this year, after confusions at the Arena. Episodes of violence at Grêmio stadium have brought to light the debate about the need for the game to have only one of the fans.

A week before the derby number 397, in a match against Fluminense, for the Brasileirão, Grêmio players clashed with the Military Brigade (BM). Besides the brawl, the image of a man attacked by police officers ran the world.

THE BM asked the Public Ministry the presence of only Grêmio fans in the Arena for the Gre-Nal that would take place days later. The allegation was due to the difficulty in carrying out the security scheme for the arrival of the colorados at the game site. The request was accepted (remember the video below).

Public Ministry agrees with single crowd in Gre-Nal

But mobilization of presidents Fábio Koff, from Grêmio, and Giovanni Luigi, from Inter, reversed the position of the police and ensured that the party in the stands would not end up being reserved only for the home team.

Today, in 2021, the initiative came as a result of the complaint of the STJD attorney general, Ronaldo Piacente, who cited the Grêmio based on article 213 of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice (CBJD), which deals with field invasion, and also on the article 211, for “failing to maintain the stadium with the necessary structure to guarantee safety”.

It was based on images of fans invading the Arena’s lawn, depredation of the VAR’s booth and attacks on stadium employees after the defeat by Palmeiras, last Sunday, by 3-1, in the 29th round of the Brasileirão.

The president of the STJD Otávio Noronha, in an injunction, responded to the request of the Attorney’s Office and determined that Grêmio will not have fans in the derby, nor in games at the Arena.

1 of 1 Beira-Rio will only receive Inter fans — Photo: Ricardo Duarte / Internacional Beira-Rio will only receive Inter fans — Photo: Ricardo Duarte / Internacional

O Grêmio also received punishment from the Fans’ Court on Wednesday night, reinforcing the ban on fans following Gre-Nal in Beira-Rio. Organized fans will be suspended for 180 days.

The Grêmio legal department is still trying to reverse the punishments, but will have little time to emerge victorious in the courts and release the presence of its fans in the rival stadium. The departure is scheduled for 19:00 on Saturday, in Beira-Rio.