Elden Ring, FromSoftware game with George RR Martin, wins story trailer and gameplay

The game promises to be an epic

Elden Ring, the long awaited new game from FromSoftware with George RR Martin, just got a new trailer and video showing the gameplay of the game.

Created in partnership with George RR Martin (author of The Chronicles of ice and Fire), the narrative of Elden Ring is set in a place called “The Middle Lands” (The Lands Between), from where your character was banned some time ago and now returns, being able to save or destroy it for good.

Check out the new trailer:

Also see the gameplay of the game starting at 14 minutes:

Elden Ring promises to be the biggest game of From Softwareand so far, culminating learning from years of development and experimentation in an influential formula they themselves coined back in Demon’s Souls.

Focusing on exploration, level design, customization and building a world rich in mythology written in partnership with George RR Martin, Elden Ring certainly has everything to become another jewel in the belt of FromSoftware, who knows, being even more accessible than previous titles and breaking the stigma of “difficult” that these games have.

Elden Ring will be available on February 25, 2022, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC platforms via Steam.

Enjoy and check it out too: