Embraer (EMBR3) has a 77.4% decrease in the adjusted loss in the 3rd quarter, to R$179.7mn; company changes cash flow projections

Embraer (EMBR3) reported an adjusted net loss of R$179.7 million in the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21), against a loss of R$797.5 million in the same period of 2020, a drop of 77.47%.

Net revenue totaled R$ 5.010 billion in the quarter, an increase of 22.5% compared to the same period of the previous year, when it profited R$ 4.0905 billion.

The company highlighted that double-digit revenue growth occurred in all business segments. “This financial result is due to the delivery of nine commercial and 21 executive aircraft in the months of July, August and September, plus advances from customers who signed aircraft purchase contracts in the period,” the company pointed out.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled R$410.7 million in 3Q21, against a negative EBITDA of R$40.7 million in 3Q20.

The adjusted Ebitda margin (Ebitda/net revenue) reached 8.2% in the 3rd quarter of 2021, against a negative margin of 1% in 3Q20.

Consolidated gross margin in 3Q21 was 18.9% against 7.3% reported in 3Q20.

In relation to the net debt, the company informed that there was a 26.4% indentation, to R$ 9.810 billion.

The company also modified cash flow projections.

In the first nine months of 2021, Embraer posted an accumulated free cash flow of US$ (160.1) million, which represents an improvement over the company’s initial expectations for free cash flow performance in this period. Embraer also expects fourth quarter deliveries and revenues to be consistent with the seasonal pattern observed in previous years, resulting in positive cash flow in 4Q21.

Thus, Embraer (EMBR3) updated its free cash flow projection for 2021, going from US$ (150) million to zero (breakeven) to a projection of US$ 100 million or more for the year. The other projections previously disclosed remain unchanged.

