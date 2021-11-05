Enderson turns a turn at Botafogo and, with 73%, the team would be following Vasco just for the points with the coach

Enderson Moreira is one of the main protagonists of the campaign for Botafogo in the B Series of Brasileirão. After arriving with the fans’ mistrust, managed to assemble a competitive team and the results appeared in the short term: after completing the “back” in the competition shift, Alvinegro has the access situation for the elite of the Brazilian Championship forwarded.

The coach made his debut for Alvinegro in a 1-0 victory over Confiança in Sergipe at the end of June. Enderson met his opponent in the first match for Botafogo last Wednesday and repeated the score: triumph at Nilton Santos Stadium. The commander, therefore, “completed the turn” in the turn.

A lot has changed since then. Alvinegro, which then did not score a positive streak in Serie B, currently has numbers forwarded thinking about an access to the Brasileirão next season. Enderson, of course, has a hand in this.

Botafogo has 21 games with Enderson: 14 wins, four draws and three defeats. A benefit of practically 73% that represents 46 points achieved out of 63 possible.

Alvinegro would be the 9th place of Serie B with only the points conquered under the command of Enderson Moreira. The team would not think about the risk of relegation and would still have chances – even if very remote – of reaching the G4 and fighting to rise.

For comparison purposes, Vasco, Alvinegro’s rival who also disputes the Series B, has 47 points conquered. The “Botafogo-Enderson” of 21 games would be just one point behind Cruz-Maltino, who played in the 33 rounds of the national competition.

The two teams, coincidentally, will face each other next Sunday in São Januário at 4 pm, for the 34th round.