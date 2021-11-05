Eneva’s profit shoots up with greater thermal generation due to the water crisis

The company of eneva energy (ENEV3) announced on Thursday a surge in its third-quarter net profit, which reached the best result in history for the period, with gains boosted by the greater dispatch of its thermoelectric plants, as the country deals with the hydroelectric crisis.

The net result of company reached 362.6 million reais, an increase of 553% compared to the same period last year.

The cash generation indicator (adjusted EBITDA) almost doubled to 573 million reais in the third quarter.

“We generated energy at the base throughout the quarter to guarantee stability and security to the system, through a steady energy that helped to secure the supply to the country. This scenario brought a very strong result for our company in the third quarter”, said the financial director of Eneva, Marcelo Habibe.

According to him, the scenario is favorable, “because we are going to start operating our integrated project Azulão-Jaguatirica, which will contribute to the fourth quarter.”

Eneva reported that all mills remained dispatched in the third quarter with an average dispatch of 98%, versus 24% in the same period last year.

“The increase in dispatch in the quarter is due to the combination of the effects of the worsening hydrological scenario and the growing demand for energy, in line with the expected seasonality for the period,” the company pointed out in a statement.

Gas production increased by 260% in the third quarter compared to the same period in 2020, in response to the higher dispatch from gas plants.

See the result below: