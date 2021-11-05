Engie (EGIE3) earns 30% more in the 3rd quarter; hydrological risk renegotiation helps result

Engie logo (credit: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe)

SAO PAULO – Engie ([active=EGIE3)foundanadvanceof304%innetincomeonitsbalancesheetinthethirdquarterofthisyearwhichtotaledR$639millioncomparedtoR$490millionayearearlier[ativo=EGIE3)apurouumavançode304%nolucrolíquidoemseubalançonoterceirotrimestredesteanoquesomouR$639milhõesanteR$490milhõesdeumanoantes

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) grew 22.1%, reaching R$ 1.749 billion, with a margin of 51.6%, 6.9 percentage points more than in the same period of 2020.

According to the company, excluding the non-recurring effect of the reversal of impairment in the amount of R$51 million, related to the revaluation of the Jorge Lacerda Thermoelectric Complex and the Lages Cogeneration Plant, Ebitda would have grown by 18.5% and net income by 23.5%.

In addition, “the company recorded, in the 3rd quarter, the amount of R$372 million, arising from the renegotiation of the hydrological risk”, protected by a law approved this year. According to Engie, the value had a positive effect on Ebitda.

Engie’s energy production

However, the production of electric energy in the plants operated by the company was 1.8% lower than the production in the same quarter last year, mainly due to the water crisis that directly impacted hydroelectric generation in the country.

In the quarter, the company produced 5,460 MW average, against 5,559 MW average a year ago. In this line, the energy sold dropped 14.6%, to 3,745 average MW.

“As a result”, emphasizes Engie, “the order of thermoelectric plants throughout the National Interconnected System increased to meet the energy demand, leading to an 11.2% increase in the production of the thermoelectric plants operated by the company.

The 20.1% increase in complementary plants was a direct consequence of the entry into commercial operation of the Campo Largo I Wind Farm”.

It is noteworthy that Engie has, at the end of 3TRI21, 9,075.7 MW of installed capacity, operating a generator park of 10,796.4 MW.

The company also reported a net operating revenue 5.6% higher year-on-year, going to BRL 3.389 billion.

Unprecedented course “The 7 Secrets of Prosperity” brings together teachings on quality of life and financial health. Make your pre-registration free.

Related