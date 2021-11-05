English hospital worker confesses to murder and abuse of dozens of dead bodies

BBC General

Please note: this article contains information that may be considered disturbing by some people.

A hospital worker in England admitted to murdering two women in 1987 and sexually abusing at least 100 female corpses, including children.

David Fuller, 67, attacked and killed Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce in Turnbridge Wells, a town about 30 miles south of London.

Not until the fourth day of his trial did Fuller plead guilty to the two murders. Until then, his defense was that he had killed the women but that he should not be blamed for murder because his mental functions were impaired.

He also admitted to sexually abusing bodies in the morgues of two hospitals in Kent over 12 years.

The case shocked the country. UK Interior Minister Priti Patel said she hoped the victims’ families “may find some solace in seeing justice finally done.”

Wendy Knell’s family said in a statement that “it’s good to know he can’t hurt anyone else or cause more pain.”

According to the British press, this would be the most serious case of necrophilia in the country’s criminal history.

The date for the hearing on which Fuller’s judgment will be handed down has not yet been set.

What happened?

Investigators said it was only possible to indict Fuller after recent advances in DNA testing and a massive police operation – which cost 2.5 million pounds (£19 million).

His saliva and another sample of his DNA were found on the bed linen, towel and samples taken from Knell’s private parts.

Her semen was also found in Pierce’s socks, the only piece of clothing she was wearing when her body was found in a dike three weeks after she was kidnapped.

After Fuller’s arrest, a search of his home revealed that he had accumulated millions of indecent images and videos of children and other types of pornography on hard drives, floppy disks, DVDs and memory cards.

Two hard drives were hidden in a box, screwed into the back of a dresser and placed inside a wardrobe.

On these discs, officers found footage that Fuller had recorded of himself abusing dead bodies in morgues.

In folders, some identified with the names of the victims, images and videos of him molesting female bodies, including three children, were found between 2008 and November 2020.

Police were unable to identify 20 of the victims.

“Unfortunately, it is likely that some of the victims will never be identified,” said investigator Paul Fotheringham.

repeatedly abused bodies

Fuller had taken care of electrical maintenance in hospitals since 1989. He worked at Kent and Sussex Hospital until the site closed in September 2011.

He was transferred to Tunbridge Wells Hospital in Pembury, where he continued to commit his crimes — until his arrest in December 2020.

Police said Fuller worked late and, after the staff left, headed to the morgue, where he often “abused the same bodies over and over.”

There is evidence that Knell was raped during or after her death. She was killed at her home on June 23, 1987, and found in her bed by her boyfriend the next day after missing work.

Knell’s family said that for 34 years they had wanted to know who killed her and “what her last moments were like.”

“Now, we know, and unfortunately it’s much worse than we could have imagined. But we can now start to get over the pain and remember her as the beautiful, kind, generous, caring and funny girl that she was. Although the confession doesn’t change anything, since the pain and loss will always be there, it’s good to know he can’t hurt anyone else or cause more pain.”

Crimes recorded in diaries

What happened to Caroline Pierce after she was kidnapped outside her home on November 24, 1987, is less clear.

Neighbors reported hearing screams, but it took three weeks for her body to be located by a rural worker, more than 40 miles away.

Police said it was very likely that Fuller knew the two women.

He was a customer of a SupaSnaps store, a photo developing network, where Wendy Knell worked.

Just down the street from that store was a restaurant where Pierce worked as a manager—and which Fuller had visited, according to photos and Fuller’s journal entries found by the police.

Fuller kept records of having carried out at least 30 burglaries and home invasions during the 1970s.

But he was never arrested because his crimes preceded the creation of a police DNA database.

Because of this case, the UK Health Minister, Sajid Javid, said that all regional units in the UK public health system were instructed to review the access data to their morgues and the activities carried out in them.

